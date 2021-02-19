Questlove Is Directing A Sly Stone Documentary

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
FX's 'Hip-Hop Uncovered' Shows How Big U, Deb Antney, Haitian Jack, Bimmy & Trick Trick Hustled The Game With Street Savvy
Rarely do the strong survive long enough to tell their story in their own words, so bear witness to some of the most notorious deal makers and street shakers in FX's new docu-series Hip-Hop Uncovered. Hailing from hardcore locations all over the map, California's Eugene "Big U" Henley, Queens, New York siblings James "Bimmy" Antney and Deb Antney, Detroit's Trick Trick and Brooklyn's infamous Haitian Jack, represent the mind and the muscle of the rap world's background boss section, where the real money and moves are made.
After last week's two-episode debut (Feb. 12th) of a six-episode season, we have the cast member's thoughts on what it was like taping the show and why they participated in the series. Remember, these storied behind the scenes executives are normally in the background, but are now telling their important stories that weave their importance in the industry that shapes the world...hip-hop.“A true dime is steel-heavier than a dollar.” Watch Hip-Hop Uncovered Fridays at 10 pm ET on FX.
Deb Antney: "By doing the show, it was very therapeutic. I’ve opened up and let you get a glance of what is in my Pandora’s box. I’ve shed pounds, even inches. I’m truly grateful I’m here to tell any part of my story. Now get ready for my book Unmanageable Me.
The show allowed me to showcase my truth the way it needed to be told. The Debra Antney way!
Being Debra Antney was not always glitter or gold. Like most, I went through some things. I was defiantly a product of my environment, it made me who I am today! I always knew how to get myself to the top and that’s exactly what I did. Thank you for being a part of my journey."
Big U: "I loved filming this show. It brought up so many memories going back to the house I grew up in, remembering those special moments with family. It was fun to sort of relive my past, but the best part was really seeing my evolution. I’m such a different man today than I was back then. I feel good that the world will get to see the person I’ve become. I did it because for the first time, I knew I could be in full control of my own story, especially since I’m an Executive Producer on the series."
Trick Trick: "[Taping the series was] weird as f---!! Because, I’m not used to that type of attention. I’m very private, but oddly enough, it was somewhat... refreshing!
[I did the show] because Big U called.”
"Well, I choose to do the series because I was told who was involved from the cast to an all-Black production. Taping was like me living my past all over again and we show[ed] the world how we really lived and the things we went through."
Haitian Jack: "Taping the series, to me, was definitely a great experience. Everybody that was on there, [producers] Oby, Rashidi and everyone else were very polite to everyone and we got everything we asked for. When you have a crew like that, it makes it really easy for you to work with it.
[I did the show because] I like when they started to say, 'Let’s dig back into the past,' because that’s what my life is all about, the past. The fact that Big U came up with it and hit me up with it is another reason because I respect what he is doing out there with the kids and his foundation. So I didn’t mind teaming up with him and everybody else, Deb and Trick Trick, Bimmy. I think we have a great cast and I’m proud to be a part of it. I think we did it because we all knew where hip-hop came from because we lived it. We wasn’t just some people who just popped up out of nowhere and started blogging about it. We were there. We watched the deaths, we watched the lifetime prison sentences. We lost a lot of friends to death and prison. We all lived it. They are going to get a good account of what went on in the 70s and 80s."
Lupita Nyong'o's children's book, Sulwe, will be turned into an animated musical film, Netflix and the award-winning actress revealed.
Published in October 2019 by Simon & Schuster, Sulwe (illustrated by Vashtie Harrison) explores growing up in a world that favors lighter skin through its main character whose name is the book's title. She learns how to embrace her dark skin complexion (the color of midnight) and beauty from within. Sulwe's healing story entertains children of all backgrounds.
“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart,” said the Black Panther actress in a statement. “Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness.”
No word on when the adapted film will be premiered or who will lend their voice over talents to the project. However, Nyong'o will serve as producer of the melodic adaptation.
Watch Lupita read her New York Times bestselling book in a past episode of Netflix Jr series, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices!, hosted and executive produced by teen activist Marley Dias.
We've heard every version of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's life over the past two decades...and that's a good thing. Yet, getting the ultimate story of hip-hop's poet laureate from those that knew him best, his family and true friends is the best way to learn about the MC that changed the game and left us all too soon.
Netflix and Wallace's estate announced the forthcoming documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell a few years ago in 2017, and with plans to release the massive project a few years ago, life happened and March 1st, 2021 became the target date. What makes this edition of replaying Wallace's moves and music, is the fact that his Mom, Voletta Wallace, and his former management Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts, and Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Sean "Diddy" Combs all had their hands in the creation as executive producers. Emmett Malloy (and his brother Brendan) handled the director duties.
"So many stories have been written and produced on the life and death of Christopher Wallace...," says producer and estate manager Barrow. "We felt it was important to humanize our brother and tell the story that made the legend, not the story of the legend. That's what this documentary represents."
One of the perks of being a rap journalist in the 90s was the access to major artists and their fam. While working on a music feature for Biggie's little bro, Lil Cease, during his debut solo album press run for The Wonderful World of Cease A Leo in 1999, I was presented with a shoebox full of mini camcorder tapes to view various personal moments of Biggie and his wild and crazy crew's travels around the globe. It was amazing to see the carefree movements they enjoyed as well as the tense situations that started to form towards the end of his life. We tend to romanticize the times in hindsight, yet we must realize that Big was murdered in cold blood...and the case isn't solved over two decades later.
To put some of the negative energy to rest, and to properly frame his meaning to those close to him and the people that loved him, this doc is most necessary. Watch the trailer, catch a vibe and get ready to view the project in full on Netflix on March 1st.