Ricky Powell, Legendary Hip-Hop Photographer And Author, Dies At 59

Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, D-Nice, Viola Davis And More Mourn The Life Of TV/Film Icon Cicely Tyson
As the news of today's (Jan. 28th) passing of Cicely Tyson, the incredible acting icon of tv, film, and theatre, started to make its way through social media, celebrities of all status' gave tribute to the 96-year-old legend.
Her reach within Black culture, and that of mainstream entertainment was far and wide for one who soared to award-winning levels over a 60-plus career span. With classic roles in films and television like Sounder, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and The Help, to East Side/West Side, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and Roots, Tyson shined with black gold soul.
Born in Harlem, NY in 1924, Tyson was one of three children to her West Indian parents. Taking her talents to the hilt of the times and beyond will be what her legacy can rest safely on. The overwhelming love that is being poured over her life can be found in the words and thoughts of those that follow below.
This week, Tyson released her memoir, Just As I Am, where the actress reflects on her well-lived life—including her complicated marriage to jazz legend Miles Davis—and her decades-long career in television, film, and theatre.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, she spoke candidly about her views on death: “I’m not scared of death. I don’t know what it is. How could I be afraid of something I don’t know anything about? People say it is this and it is that. But they don’t know. They’ve not been there. I’ve not been there. I’m not in a hurry to go either! I take it a day at a time.”
It's been one year since the heartbreaking loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna aka "Gigi." Today, on the anniversary of their passing, Bryant's wife, Vanessa shared an emotional letter penned by her late daughter's best friend, Aubrey Callaghan.
"Dear Mrs. Bryant," starts the one-page letter by the teen. "I am thinking and praying for you constantly. Please do not feel like you have to read this. I cannot begin to comprehend what you are going through." Callaghan goes on to write about Gianna's caring spirit and how she was a "fiery and stubborn" girl who fought for what she believed in.
Vanessa posted the full letter on her Instagram account, thanking Aubrey, while also sharing how she misses her daughter and husband dearly. "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," wrote Bryant in her caption. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."
She added: "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️ I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"
Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Santa Monica Mountains as they made their way to a basketball tournament on the morning of Jan. 26, 2020. Although the investigation has been ongoing, the National Transportation Safety Board will be releasing its final report on the cause of the accident on Feb. 9.
Last year, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot's estate, employer, Island Express, and OC Helicopters, a travel agency that has made flight arrangements for the Bryant family over the years.
Keyshia Cole is apologizing for delaying the Verzuz event with Ashanti. Days after setting a new record for the music celebration, the singer decided to address what happened in the Instagram Live room that night and why she was over an hour late.
"I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat, okay? Because I was there and I should’ve sat down," said the Fox Soul talk show host to her friend, singer-songwriter Elijah Blake on Instagram Live. "I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or [if] they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was. I think that more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present…even though they didn’t know that I was present.”
Cole explained how rapper and newfound singing friend O.T. Genasis pointed out the quality of the live stream as she prepared to step into the Verzuz camera. She shared how she became skeptical of the Internet connection and wanted to make sure it was fixed to avoid her video quality turning out like that of the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface celebration.
"When I was literally in the back, and putting on the last touches and I'm looking at the video from back in my dressing room. I said, 'Why does my picture look so dark?' As soon as that happened, O.T. came back and said, you know, they've gotta fix the internet connection because you're going to be experiencing another situation...I was like, 'I don't want to go on and they not see me. And I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right.' I said. 'Y'all to fix that first and then I'll go out there.'"
She went on to say how her sound connection became an issue and needed to be changed prior to her sitting down. Cole also denied that she was tipsy while taking part in the Verzuz. "People were thinking I was taking shots the whole time. That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes. It wasn't until the end of the show when I was like let me get a shot."
Blake brought up how Keyshia wasn't feeling well and was drinking tea, but Cole made it clear that her health had nothing to do with what went down at the Verzuz. If anything, the singer says she was nervous as all hell. "Oh my God, I was shaking. I was like nervous, but I always get nervous no matter what show."
Watch the full interview below.
