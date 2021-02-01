Ricky Powell, Legendary Hip-Hop Photographer And Author, Dies At 59

The legends are leaving us. Ricky Powell, born in Brooklyn, New York (and later moved to Manhattan), was the photographer of the mid-80s that documented the careers of rising hip-hop stars Run-DMC, LL Cool J, and most famously the Beastie Boys, among others died today at the age of 59. It is being reported that he passed away from heart failure.

Having a camera in hand at the moments that made these super heroes of rap visual icons, is what he did best. Cey Adams, friend, founder of the Drawing Board creative agency and creator of Def Jam's visual presence in the 80s and 90s said it best, "New Yorker Ricky Powell reinvented street photography in the '80s." Powell, the type of guy who wrote his name in graffiti tag script, spoke heavy street slang, and had style for days looked at his work as something fun to do while having fun with his friends. He was often named the "fourth member" of the Beastie Boys, because of his tight relationship with the trio. Most of his iconic photos of the group came from the early days of traveling the world with them on the Def Jam record label powered Licensed To Ill tour. Many more tours would follow, but the frozen frames of tour life on buses and planes and in dressing rooms showed what life was like for young rap performers. Ricky provided the raw look as well as the sharp scenes of definition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Powell (@thelazyhustler)

Often one to chill off the hustle of the industry lights, Powell took time to publish books of his work and muse on the times that shaped his life and New York culture. Just turning the pages of Oh Snap! The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell, all the way to the everyday shots of The Individualist, you can grasp that he loved the simple dope moments that time creates. He was just great enough to capture them. He had a famous pose that defined his mood, his right hand would pinch his thumb and index finger to replicate the holding of a joint, brought up to his pierced lips as if to inhale the invisible smoke. Such a dope look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Powell (@thelazyhustler)

In Feburary 2020, just weeks before the quarantine, I got the chance to speak to Powell at a photo gallery exhibit that featured the work of many influential photographers. There he was, signing the photos of Run-DMC in Paris by the Eiffel Tower with his black sharpie...tagging it like a grimy NYC subway train car. He finishes and I ask him about the shot and the tours. "We were young, having fun. I shot what I saw. Rarely set up," his New York accent in full mode. "Wild times."

I assured that they were, but now I know of them because Powell made sure we didn't forget to see them.

Respect and rest well, legend.