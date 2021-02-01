The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson has died at the age of 96. The Emmy and Tony winning legend's death was announced by her manager Larry Thompson on behalf of Tyson's family.
“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," it reads. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow." Her manager also issued a statement of his own, reported Variety on Thursday evening.
"I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."
Born in Harlem, New York to two immigrant West Indian parents, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient began her extensive career as a fashion model before making her acting debut in the 1951 NBC television series, Frontiers of Faith. Since then, Tyson has starred in Emmy-nominated shows like The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994), The Trip to Bountiful (2014), and most recently, ABC's How to Get Away with Murder (2015-2020).
Tyson starred in notable films like Sounder (1972), Hoodlum (1997), Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005), and The Help (2011). For over five decades, the Hollywood icon graced various theatre stages around New York City, from The Blue Boy in Black (1963) to The Trip to Bountiful (2013). At the age of 93, she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame and became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar from The Academy. Last year, Tyson was a Career Achievement Peabody Award recipient and became an inductee of the Television Academy's Hall of Fame.
This week, Tyson released her memoir, Just As I Am, where the actress reflects on her well-lived life—including her complicated marriage to jazz legend Miles Davis—and her decades-long career in television, film, and theatre.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, she spoke candidly about her views on death: “I’m not scared of death. I don’t know what it is. How could I be afraid of something I don’t know anything about? People say it is this and it is that. But they don’t know. They’ve not been there. I’ve not been there. I’m not in a hurry to go either! I take it a day at a time.”
Tyson is survived by her daughter, "Joan" —whose existence was revealed in Tyson's memoir—her niece, actress Cathy Tyson, and many godchildren.
Cardi B is making her way back to the big screen. The Bronx native officially landed her first leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy, Assisted Living.
According to Variety, Cardi will play a small time crook struggling to find a hiding place after her latest heist fails. Her character, “Amber,” disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother's nursing home. The film is described as a “raucous comedy” similar to Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act.
Paramount acquired the rights to Assisted Living in 2019. The film’s script was penned by This Is Us writer, Kay Oyegun.
Cardi, 28, made her film debut in the 2019 celeb-heavy stripper flick, Hustlers. The “WAP” rapper appears to have hinted at her Assisted Living role in a recent interview with Billboard where she dished on filming scenes for Fast & Furious 9.
“After ‘Hustlers’ I filmed a little bit for 'Fast & Furious' so I felt like ‘I’m ready for this,’ I knew what to expect,” she explained. “But the characters were a little different so I was like ‘Oh wow, I’m going to need more acting classes.’ I’m planning on doing a movie this year and I’m going to be the lead role so I’m like ‘I need to execute this flawlessly.’”
Besides film, Cardi was a judge on the Netflix completion show, Rhythm & Flow, and landed her own Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries.
Netflix gave a preview of the streaming giant's upcoming films on Tuesday (Jan. 12). Among them, the highly anticipated western, The Harder They Fall.
Produced by Jay Z and written and directed by musician Jeymes Samuel, the film stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Woody McClain.
The Harder They Fall follows the fictional character, Nat Love (Majors), as he seeks revenge on the man who murdered his parents. Besides signing on as a producer, Hov also created original music for the film.
The Covid-19 pandemic delayed filming, which began in March of last year in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filming resumed in September but was paused again after one of the actors tested positive for coronavirus.
“What I love about movies is that they can make you feel every emotion,” King says in the Netflix teaser.
“And show you something you’ve never seen before,” adds Majors while clips from their film plays on the screen.
The Harder They Fall is one of 27 films headed to Netflix. See more in the video below.
2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here's a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year pic.twitter.com/iCr1ZPrc7W
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 12, 2021