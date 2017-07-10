Halfway Point: 17 Albums Worth Carrying Into The Rest Of 2017

For the past seven years, Peter Hernandez and his hooligans have consistently given the people reason to dance. Not look cool, not stunt for the ‘gram or post up on the wall, but actually dance, and depending on which song from his catalogue is playing, sweat your weave out as well. At the final trek of 2016, the 5’5 silky-hair stunna released his third-studio album 24K Magic.

Drenched in drums and horns, some paying homage to the late James Brown others showing a nod of respect to the original bad boy of R&B Bobby Brown, Bruno gave fans nine solid tracks all exploring topics of love, sex, life’s finer things, and staying together despite it being easier to walk away. Bruno did this all the while making you move and making you feel that the moment was more important than whoever slid in your mentions.

At some point musically having fun became taboo. Yes, we turn up and yes we get wild, crazy and reach that level of drunkenness where texting with one eye open helps reduce typos, but enjoyment sans looking cool and collected has become so 30 minutes ago. Bruno and his two-steppin’ band has never abided by that theory and fans of his–whether rocking with him since Doo-Wop & Hooligans or more recently–have joined him on the proverbial dance floor because they’re done trying to look cool too.

Just hours shy of his first-ever BET Awards performance, the 31-year-old began trending because someone attempted to call him an appropriator of black music, to which I say to that opinion: die in a fire. Mr. Hernandez, a musician of color, has consistently produced music that made you get up on your feet, and he’s done so by honoring and acknowledging that most music if not all has its roots in Africa. Bruno an appropriator? Like Miley, Kendall and Kylie? I think not.



24K Magic makes you forget you were left on read, that the rent is due, or that you have to return to work Monday morning. For 33 minutes and 28 seconds, Bruno and his band make you feel alright, and ain’t nothing wrong with that. —SG