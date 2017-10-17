The barrels have a story to tell. They’ve held tight the whispers of French kings, sealed the fingerprints of those who handled them delicately, and trapped the aromas of liquid molecules engrained within its creases. They’ve gracefully changed color, stacked neatly one on top the other, and allowed Arachnea Compniacensis spiders to be its security from insects that try to invade, all the while developing its own nucleus. That unspoken language, an unseen form of communication that has developed over centuries, is then transferred to its contents to create a consumable liquid that also houses its own history from the vine to the expertly crafted bottle. That liquid is called D’USSE. CREDIT: Christophe Mariot The first week of October 2017 ushered in an influential group of U.S. journalists to the bountiful landscape of Cognac, France. The mission? To learn the inner workings of how D’USSE journeys from the notable Rechou Vineyard to your taste buds. Aboard a less than 45-minute bus ride from our Hôtel François Premier to the heart of the southwestern French town, it begins to set in that 252 miles outside the City of Lights is an area that requires all of your senses. Your nose to smell the nature in the air; your fingers to run along the grapes to see if they’re ready for picking; your ears to soak in the five-year generational history of Rechou Vineyard, your eyes to memorize the vast hills and flatlands that have cultivated fruits necessary for producing spirits, and your taste buds to experience the final product. CREDIT: Eve Rechou/ Photo By Christophe Mariot The vineyard’s frontrunner, Eve Rechou, led the group throughout Grande Champagne, a district within Cognac responsible for the initial process of making fine wine/brandy. The harvesting begins toward the end of September, producing a dry, clear wine once pressed that’s ready for fermentation. Then it’s time for another slow-burning step before being transferred to the oak barrels. From November to March, distillation takes place. The wine mixes in a 25-degree Celsius copper container that evaporates the alcohol. Anything above a 32-degree temperature will kill the yeast and let the aromas of the fermented wine escape. The copper element is also highly preferred because it separates the molecules within the wine during the distillation process to get that near perfect aroma.

Credit: Christophe Mariot

The evaporated alcohol, which transforms from a gas to a liquid again (and even blackens surrounding roof tiles or stone walls), is then distilled one more time and broken down into three categories: head, heart and tails. While the head (which is produced in the first distillation phase) and the tails (which is mixed once again in the second phase of distilling) harmoniously clash once it’s blended again, it’s the heart or the eau-de-vie that reigns as the victor. Meaning “water of life,” the liquid ranks at a 70 percent alcohol level and is then transferred to the oak barrels or casks where it drops down to the federally regulated 40 percent alcohol rank. CREDIT: Christophe Mariot Here enters one of the highlights of the trip. The Château de Cognac, which used to be the home of King Francois I, houses the production of the eau-de-vie as they slowly change color from a crystal clear appearance to a butterscotch smooth brown. “The aging conditions within the Château de Cognac are playing a very important role and are at the heart of the unique taste profile of D’USSE—a combination of spicy notes, coming from eau-de-vie aged in dry cellars, and of fruity aromas and long, smooth aftertaste, thanks to eau-de-vie aged in humid cellars,” Cellar Master Michele Casavecchia says. “The Château de Cognac is where our company has been producing cognac since 1795 and therefore the perfect location to create D’USSE.”

Credit: Christophe Mariot