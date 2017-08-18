For budding businessmen and women in the entertainment market, developing a personal brand is just as important as possessing the creativity to bring said brand to the next level. However, it can prove to be difficult to carve a lane and stand out from others who are chasing similar dreams, especially in the digital age. With YouTube and social media sensations being pegged as go-to “social influencers,” it seems as though there are less alleys to travel down when it comes to reaching a core audience. Luckily, podcasting exists. Heralded as one of the more personal communication mediums, podcasting has seen a steady increase in listener interest in recent years. According to statistics from the Pew Research Center in 2016, 36 percent of the U.S. population said they have listened to a podcast, up three percent from the previous year. Thanks to the mobility aspect of a podcast, people can listen to a show virtually everywhere, and are able to fit listening to it into their schedules. There are podcasts that explore nearly every topic. For those who are interested in political happenings, “DecodeDC” could be for you, or if the world of crime-related storytelling is more your speed, you can try out “Criminal.” However, there’s been a slight absence of black voices on the podcasting front with an urban-centered focus. This prompted two hip-hop headed cohorts to give a voice to the growing medium’s voiceless figures.

“There’s always been this perception that podcasting is very hipster or white and that no one else is going to listen to a podcast,” Chris Morrow says of the creation of his urban-centered podcasting company, Loud Speakers Network. “Anybody’s gonna listen to something if it speaks to them and [if] it’s geared to them. The space is wide open for these sort of podcasts for the hip-hop audience or urban audience.” LSN was created in 2013 by Morrow and former managing editor at The Source, Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé, and has moved mountains when it comes to giving the key figures of urban culture a voice. LSN is the home of “The Combat Jack Show,” “The Read,” hosted by cultural commentators Kid Fury and Crissle, and “Brilliant Idiots,” hosted by radio personality Charlamagne Tha God and comedian Andrew Schultz. The network’s shows boast over one million combined listeners per month, according to a recent report by Forbes, and frequently appears on iTunes’ top podcast charts. The temperature is fluctuating as per usual in New York, and I’m combatting the blustery weather by finding shelter at Dubway Studios in Manhattan. I’m sitting Engine Room Audio’s tiny crimson recording room affectionately known as “red,” where “The Read” is often recorded. As I fight the childlike urge to move around on my swivel chair, Morrow sits across from me on a brown sofa, super calm, composed and ready to give the scoop on his company. At first glance, you wouldn’t expect him to have such an admiration for urban culture: He’s very tall, caucasian and dons thick-rimmed brown glasses. However, it runs very deep in him, and he cites Big Daddy Kane, BDP and Public Enemy as some of his favorites. READ: Flava In Ya Ear: 16 Podcasts Millennials Should Check Out Morrow met his co-creator Combat Jack via Twitter after admiring his Internet radio show for years, and they began a working relationship shortly after. After explaining the value of the medium, Morrow was able to convince Jack to rebrand “The Combat Jack Show” as a podcast. The show continued to gain success, and Morrow itched to take podcasting a step further. He was inspired to create a full-on network after a “Combat Jack” episode featuring Rah Digga and Sean Price. In the episode, the host and guests were discussing their families and being parents, opening their personal lives up to the listeners. “It was speaking to me and something that I’m experiencing in my life,” Morrow says of the episode. “I really believe that if you make content that speaks to people no matter who they are, they’ll respond. There needed to be more than just ‘The Combat Jack Show.’” Thus, LSN was born. Shortly after, Morrow met a young New York City transplant from Miami who already had a fan following—Kid Fury—after a guest stint on “Reality Check” with Jasfly and NY Delight. After talking, he convinced Fury to host his own podcast, which we now know as “The Read.” Since then, a gaggle of podcasts have found a home at the network. While they’re not all urban or hip-hop centered, Morrow explains that there’s a larger amount of black voices at the studio thanks to inspiration from shows like “Brilliant Idiots” and “The Friend Zone,” hosted by Dustin Ross, Assante Smith and Francheska Medina, a blogger and personality known affectionately as Hey Fran Hey. “Right now, we’re averaging about 77,000 listens a week [for ‘The Friend Zone’], which is pretty awesome,” Medina explains over the phone of her show’s success in its short lifespan. “Everyone at Loud Speakers is a great support system, and the Engine Room Studios is a great team as a whole.” Medina and several other personalities on LSN had followings before joining the network, which may have been due to their successes outside of the podcasting world on platforms such as radio, blogging and YouTube. To Medina, the transition from YouTube to podcasting was “breezy.” People are looking and listening to you, so you need to be yourself. —Francheska Medina “On YouTube, they try to tell you keep your videos short because of people’s attention spans. They don’t wanna see more than five to 10 minute videos,” she says. “Then on podcasting, they’re like, ‘Try to get us two hours.’ [Laughs] It’s very long-winded, so that was pretty much the only change, trying to create enough content to last two hours that will still keep people engaged and interested.” Morrow insists that a podcasting network made more sense to create than a YouTube channel, due to a more well-rounded experience for listeners. “I feel like there’s a lot of people out there who are already doing that [YouTube], and I just felt like a podcast is a completely, audio, theater-of-the-mind experience,” he explains. “With one eye on video, you’re never gonna make the best audio possible.” What’s the key to success when it comes to podcasting? Authenticity and being 100 percent yourself.

