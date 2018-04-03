If a woman makes the world work for her, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a difference? Women have always created spaces for themselves with little to no credit. Mya Harrison knows the scenario too well. The singer is the founder of Planet 9, an independent label she founded in 2008 that released her 2017 Grammy-nominated album, Smoove Jones. It stood as the only album next to Lalah Hathaway’s self-titled live album by a woman in Best R&B Album category. While others have dismissed the notion of awards, it was confirmation for the singer, who seemed to be under the radar for some time. “The Grammy nomination was confirmation because you will hit those lows when your own family is asking you to transition to another career because it’s expensive to make music.” Mya explains. It’s her 20th year in music industry (!), but she isn’t without headaches from industry gatekeepers. Her upcoming single was made more than six years ago, but it’s sample of Mint Condition’s 1991 jam “Pretty Brown Eyes” recently got clearance. “It’s timing, back then I wouldn’t have been able to pay for it with what they were trying to charge me,” she says. “But when I got that Grammy nomination, people were like, ‘Ok, we’re gonna give it to you for 75 percent off because we weren’t sure about you in 2011.’” The proverbial blade-like shade isn’t unfamiliar to the singer. During the peak of her success, mismanagement from her former label and rumors bred in misogynoir almost flipped her world upside down. But it’s clear as day her assertiveness and certainty about her career was misconstrued as attitude and cattiness, female stereotypes that today’s movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up have condemned. With an iron fist in a velvet glove, she bounced back with ease. “You have to really be so deep into something that you just love it, you’re not thinking about anything else,” she says matter-of-factly. “You want people to feel the way you did when an artist you looked up to created magic.” Mya continues to do this simultaneously through music and film. She’s currently the star of 5th Ward, streaming on the Urban Movie Channel. Founded by Robert L. Johnson (BET, RLJ Entertainment) the drama series follows Mina Kennedy raising her sons in the embattled heart of Houston while facing poverty, gentrification and crime. With the spirit of past troubles in mind, Mya breathes life into the series that also shows strong performances by Carl Anthony Payne and Scarface. “There’s a low point Mina hits that we always judge others on as far as what they do to survive, but when other people’s mouths and survival is at stake, it no longer becomes about you and what people think about you,” she says of her character’s life. “You have to throw your whole entire self in the trash and go do what’s necessary to take care of your seed.” Mya shares with VIBE her return to acting, enticing new music and the importance of staying to true to yourself. ___ What convinced you to join the cast of 5th Ward? Mya: I asked to see the script first and I actually connected with the storyline, the characters and real-life scenarios. It’s a drama, but I also spent a lot of time in the Fifth Ward, witnessing that whole neighborhood. I’ve done a lot of recording there because my independent movement started there with J. Prince. He’s the first black man to own his own master’s in hip-hop and I modeled my label after his. But in that process, I got to see what the work he does for his community. I have a strong connection with that place since it’s very reminiscent of where I’m from, D.C., which used to be the murder capital of the U.S. for a while. The inner cities of America have many obstacles young men and women face. Fifth Ward is all about that and how you actually navigate through that. I’m playing a single mother, and while I don’t have children, I have brothers I had to look after when I was growing up. My character’s husband is killed two years prior; and I catch a charge because I am present at the scene where my current boyfriend gets busted. I have two sons that I have to take care of and I have to figure it out. With a record, it’s hard to get a job. You see that struggle and you see that journey with Mina and how she’s going to survive. The church disowns her and everything.

Credit: UMC

What did you learn from that character? Hope is everything. Once you’ve lost that, you don’t really have much. You don’t really have much faith. But also understanding that when family is your seed, you’re willing to lose yourself in order for them to gain. That’s a place that she hits and we always judge other people as far as what they do, or how they go get it, but when other people’s mouths and survival is at stake, it no longer becomes about you and what people think about you. You have to throw your whole entire self in the trash and go do what’s necessary to go and take care of your own seed. I now understand the lengths mothers go in dire circumstances. Another aspect of your storyline I enjoyed was your character’s dominant voice Sometimes we get caught up in love or being with someone to fill whatever void we’re trying to fill, or just getting involved with the wrong person who we think is the right person. Often there are secrets, often there are things we even know about and we take that risk for whatever rewards it may bring. It’s really interesting to experience that whole arc. Does that make you want to jump into more meatier roles? I’ve always wanted to jump into meatier roles. Being a woman and growing in this business, 20 years this year, you see that life teaches you many things. There’s a time and a place. You have to live life to be an actress/actor to cultivate yourself, understand people and at times, take some very uncomfortable situations to understand that. You have to understand people, how to tell their stories, connect, or make it your own if it’s not your own already. I think it’s just a seasoned place that I’m in now. I’ve done the workshops, I’ve done studying, but I think life prepares you to take on the more meatier roles. You cannot be prepared enough.

Credit: Jessica Xie

Were there any parts of the plot, or your character that are biographical? Yes, actually. I don’t have kids yet, I mentioned that before, but I do have a family that I take care of. At the beginning of my career, my mother was hit with breast cancer. She also filed for divorce at the top of my first single release (1998’s “It’s All About Me” feat. Sisqo), but she wouldn’t check herself out at the doctor’s until she got the divorce. Watching my family deteriorate, not knowing what was going to happen to the house we grew up in, what was going to happen my mother made me torn. At the time, I’m still trying to prove myself to a record label that’s predominantly rock and rap (Interscope Records) while being the only R&B artist there. I was torn between the opportunity of a lifetime and how I was going to take care of my family. I had to step up to the plate and be the father, not so much the husband, but I had to be there for my mom emotionally and financially while having to put a smile on my face as a teenager. I was forced into adulthood immediately. I’ve always had that intention in mind which is why I’ve never stopped. I’ve never taken a break because the life of my mother is more important than any other kind of cars, status or validation. My siblings too because I was not the “ticket.” I was in the position to be able to make something for us. That’s always been heavy on my heart to make sure all the sacrifices that she made, she gets the return for it. That was biographical, stepping in her shoes, but also being the caretaker of my family was biographical because it still gets difficult, especially as an independent artist where you have to fund everything. I have that hunger and passion so I channelled that too. You talk a lot about giving back and helping the community in various ways like the Vegan challenge. What made you want to do that? To have some accountability to where I’m trying to go. I have to do this publicly if I’m going to stick to it, because I don’t know about that. I was like “deep sigh.” I had done veganism. I had done it for three years, but I wasn’t really healthy the way that I thought I would be because there’s a lot of junk food that’s vegan. It’s so good. I love rice and pasta. I love bread. You can have a lot of that stuff as a vegan, but that wasn’t helping me out. I started connecting with other vegans and started seeing what their social pages look like and what “raw” was. I learned and I got to actually meet a couple people and they started educating me. I was all ears. I said, ‘Ok, Mya. You need to do better. Push yourself.’ So I did. #March22 Happy #Thursday & welcome to #Day4 of the #7Day #Vegan #RawVegan #AlkalineVegan or #Juicing #challenge ! How’s it going so far? Check out my Alkaline vegan #Day3 recap below. Swipe left for health benefits & challenge flyer. FREE vegan starter guide available now on www.myamya.com/lifestyle #AlkalineVegan #Day3 of 7 recap ~ Mango (my fav ) / ~Walnut dates balls /~Butternut squash soup w/ onion, chickpeas, crushed walnuts, sea salt / ~Leafy green salad x 2 w sautéed mushrooms & onions / ~Avocado w cayenne pepper and lime juice #HealthIsWealth #progressnotperfection #fountainofyouth #foodislife #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #vegan #wfpb #thursday #transformation #chefmya #menu A post shared by MYA (@myaplanet9) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT During the meditation before the new year, I said what is it going to be this year, because it’s always something every year. And I said, ‘Well I wonder what raw veganism will do for me, but start slow because if you just jump into it you might fold.’ That’s what I have learned about myself. Start slow, baby steps. So I was like, ‘Let me do this with folks. C’mon y’all. Help me out. Please kick it off,’ They did and I grew. By the end of last year, I was 28 days, a month raw vegan. My family thinks I’m crazy and weird. Going back to your independent journey, how was it getting the Grammy nomination for Smoove Jones? What was it like to see that people were realizing you were always still working? Music makes me love life and without it I don’t know if I’d be happy. The Grammy nomination was confirmation because you will hit those lows when your own family is asking you to transition to another career because it’s expensive to make music. Your own voice can tell you ‘Does this mean my time is up?’ You have doubts because of the return not coming or you feel that maybe you deserve something, but no, you keep going. It may come 50 years later, but you can’t seek everybody’s approval. That’s one thing I’ve learned. You have to really be so deep into something that you just love it, you’re not thinking about anything else.

Credit: Getty Images