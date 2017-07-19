In recent years, there has been a surge in television shows that speak to the various black experiences in America. Kenya Barris’ Black-ish portrays an affluent, black family living and working in a suburban California area, while Donald Glover’s Atlanta follows a group of young black adults trying to get that work by any means necessary.

Insecure, which was created, written by and stars writer/producer/director Issa Rae, follows Issa Dee, a nearly 30-something who is lucky in love and has a career she’s thriving in. However, she constantly wonders if her relationship and job are actually all that. Throughout the show, Issa’s “what-if” thoughts are challenged through action, which yield results that speak to the black female experience in one way or another.

During the show’s first season, viewers were introduced to Issa’s best friend Molly Carter, portrayed by actress and comedienne, Yvonne Orji. A textbook boss b*tch with a stupendous job as a lawyer, a killer apartment and enviable fashion sense, it looks as though Molly has it all figured out.

However, throughout Season One, we discover that she has more than her fair share of issues, especially when it comes to men. She wants a man who can measure up to her professionally, even if their spirits don’t seem to really align. Early on, her consistent conflicts on the romantic front lead her to believe she’s not okay down there (fans of the show know the exact reference), instead of realizing that her expectations have caused her to become her own biggest problem.

What drew the Nigerian-born Orji to the character of Molly, which she says took five auditions to officially nab the role of, was her multi-dimensionalism and her willingness to reach her goals by any means necessary, which she relates to personally.

“Being able to cope and see the person that you are in your environment, whether it’s corporate or with your homies, it’s totally different,” she says over-the-phone. “But at the same time, even in careers, she’s always about being the boss. She’s like, ‘How do I be the best that I can be? No one can discount how hard I work because I know how much I put in.’” Like her character, Orji is a self-proclaimed “hopeful romantic,” who feels like love is too important to miss out on. “I feel like there’s love out there to be had, to be gotten,” she says. “I want in on it.”

What draws people to the show, in Orji’s opinion, is that it’s relatable to the human experience. She says the writers have done a wonderful job at making sure the characters had depth, were “well-rounded,” and weren’t “one-note.” Through this, audiences get a chance to see glimpses of themselves as they watch the series.

“Every human, we have aspects of us that are amazing and that we want everyone to see,” she explains. “Then, there’s aspects of us that sometimes, we’re in denial about, and then those aspects that you’re like, ‘I hope nobody sees this side of me. Only my best friends can see this side of me.’”

For the show’s second season, Orji says that viewers will be given an inside look into how Issa and Lawrence are coping with the decisions that led to their relationship’s demise. “What happens when you find out your girl cheats on you? We’re gonna follow Lawrence throughout his process. And Issa, what happens when you make this mistake?” she says. “Season Two explores different worlds, because they’re all in different worlds now.”

In the last episode of Season One, we find Issa down on her luck, and Molly is there to be her shoulder to cry on, despite going through a tumultuous situation of their own. “I think [Issa and Molly] work harder in Season Two to be completely honest with each other,” she explains. “They learn their lesson. They’re growing. I think their friendship is getting deeper, and they’re gonna work harder to be completely 100 with one another.”

Molly may also start to make changes within herself, as she takes the necessary steps to address her own personal issues.

We have to stick together. A lot of the time, we flock to people who are very similar to us. We need those friends that we can really be our total self with. —Yvonne Orji

“In the car in episode eight, [Molly]’s like ‘I know I got issues! But I don’t know how to not be this person,’ and that’s her journey. She’s gonna try and figure that out,” Orji says. “There’s a lot of branching out and going deeper with the characters individually, but then also, the crux of the show is friendship and relationships, and they bring it back to that. You’ll definitely be seeing a lot of these characters exploring their own worlds, then coming back to the fold.”

Insecure’s relatability factor also comes into play through the importance of female friendships. Viewing how Issa and Molly interact with each other and with their friends Tiffany and Kelli (Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell, respectively) is one of the defining characteristics of the show. Issa and Molly’s relationship is put through numerous trials and tribulations throughout Season One. They both use a “straight, no chaser, lime or salt” approach in addressing each other’s problems, but when the twosome needs each other most, they can always rely on one another to be there.

“Sometimes, our best friends, who know us so well, are able to cut so deep,” says Orji on the no-nonsense way Issa and Molly tackle their issues. “‘I’m not filtering this like everyone else, because you gotta get this. I wouldn’t be your friend if I didn’t let you get this.’ I think that’s the bond they have.”

Orji also believes that the show demonstrates the importance of standing in solidarity with other women.