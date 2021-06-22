DJ Khaled Knows Best On Faith, Fatherhood & #Fanlove

Khaled Khaled. Name so nice they had to say it twice. What the mega marketer, mixer, and music maker has done though is show how his name is his name, not just for him, but for his two adorable sons, Asahd and Aalam. They being the apples of his eye—with his wife Nicole at the center of Khaled’s universe—are the reasons for his unabashed foray into champion sound status with album after album of anthemic hits. His most recent self-titled 12th studio album was released on April 30th and debuted #1 on the Billboard 200.

The multimillion producing DJ’s long list of charting singles with a who’s who of top talent is damn near the norm for the 45-year-old with the energy of a youngster half his age. Maybe this youthful spirit is why he’s at ease when making speaker bangers with the newcomers of today’s music industry like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion. Yet, he’s set in pocket with the Fat Joes, Buju Bantons, Nases, and Jay-Zs of the world as well. It’s a special groove he’s carved out for himself, as award shows can’t keep him off their stages. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards just had him set off their latest show, with chart-topping acts H.E.R. and Migos. He’s about to light up the lauded event of the summer at the 2021 BET Awards next week…oh, that Dolce & Gabbana partnership? Chalk that up to the positive vibes that turned a previous “no” to a resounding “yes” to do business. This all culminates in the ultimate news of Khaled achieving Hollywood Walk of fame status last week. Now, with his own star on Hollywood Boulevard he can soon say he’s really in these streets. Suffering from success was something Khaled once lamented about, but now it’s an everyday occurrence that he happily accepts as part of the game.

Yet, let’s not overlook the lean and mean days of a DJ Khaled that didn’t have it so lavish. Sleeping in his car, pleading for radio air time to showcase his skills on the turntables and the mic. Taking time to build up his on-air personality, making relationships for exclusive tracks to pump to his listeners. Carrying crates from venue to venue, many times multiple gigs in one night. We are talking about the crate-lugging days, sans laptop and for little money. The ’90s and early 2000s sculpted the refined, energetic, master planner and connector of dots that you see today. But his most important role as husband and father has crafted the best version of the individual that inspires others to believe that life can be yours to curate, like the ideas that he has when putting his wild concoction of artists on the same tracks together.

From the early days as a young Palestinian kid of southern digs, by way of Louisiana and Florida, Khaled has paid his dues to sing the praises of the Most High, which he does loudly and often. Many successful people will tell you that prayer solves most things…some even more successful people will profess that prayer cures all things. Judging from the love of his family, the support of his friends, and the ultimate fan love he receives on the streets from around the world, Khaled Khaled would co-sign that latter statement.

Conducting this interview from the relaxed setting of his shaded Miami backyard, Khaled waxes philosophical while adding the necessary confidence of a man that has seen what it takes to be the best, while praising the very reasons why he is so blessed to be here.

Ivan Berrios for VIBE

VIBE: We saw you tear down the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with H.E.R. and Migos a few weeks ago…

DJ Khaled: I liked that show a lot. It felt real good; Energy was good. It was the first time I think somebody had a live audience in a long time…Open up the show. You know what I mean? Billboard, Billy.

It’s amazing that you’ve spoken all of that into existence, man. Can you speak on what it is to speak things into existence in the way that you do? Because it’s not just the chart positions. You speak projects, you speak business, you speak family into existence.

That’s part of living in the light. I feel like, God blessed us with life. We should be able to do anything we want and accomplish anything we want as long as we move with a good heart, good soul, clean face. Then, at the same time is when you go through hard times. You have [a] life so you can make things better. So, I live by all that.

And then at the same time, since I was a kid, I watched my mother and father take care of us. They worked seven days a week and I knew [that] hard work and working smart wins. So, I took that energy and I just spoke all my goals and dreams into existence and I’m still speaking them and I’m still…I feel like I’m just getting started.