Bad Bunny Combines All Of His Favorite Things With Pepsi And Apple Music’s “Press Play On Summer” Campaign

Pepsi and Apple Music just launched their “Press Play On Summer” campaign and it stars none other than the megastar Bad Bunny. The 29-year-old takes on the role of a lifeguard who doubles as the vibe curator at a community pool. Throughout the commercial, the lifeguard recognizes his power to change up the mood by simply opening up a bottle of Pepsi. Though humorous and dramatized, the commercial is reflective of what Pepsi, Apple Music, and the Puerto Rican sensation are accomplishing in real life.

The commercial kickstarts an initiative where fans can win three months of an unlimited Apple Music subscription, 100,000 instant prizes, weekly fly-away trips, and VIP music experiences all with the simple purchase of limited-edition Pepsi beverages. When asked about how it felt to take part in the commercial and program, Bad Bunny was in awe of being aligned with the beverage powerhouse.

“It’s a very surreal feeling to be invited to be part of a campaign with Pepsi,” the hitmaker said. “Pepsi has long been known for its culture-shaping moments and deep connection with music, so it’s an honor to partner with them to bring music to my fans through the ‘Press Play On Summer’ program.” This wasn’t any ordinary scripted commercial either. The Un Verano Sin Ti artist had the chance to contribute some creativity to the effort.

“The process was collaborative as I was allowed to give my creative ideas, which is really what attracted me to the campaign,” he said. “Our combined visions gave life to a commercial that really demonstrates what summertime means to me – having a good time with good music.” Benito is no stranger to the camera, especially in a television or film capacity. Acting in a commercial was a unique experience, however–though his character wasn’t far from his true self.

“Time constraints are probably the biggest challenge of acting in a commercial since you’re only showing this character for 30 seconds to a minute,” the Grammy winner said. “But recording this campaign was somewhat natural since it gives life to who I am and what I enjoy about the summertime, enjoying the sun and listening to music.”

Fans have certainly been enjoying his new record “Where She Goes,” which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is featured in the commercial spot. It is the latest effort in a year where major acts, namely Beyoncé, Drake, and Lil Uzi Vert, have tapped into dance and house music. For Bad Bunny, this was a very intentional release. “I like to experiment and have fun when creating music,” he stated. “Jersey Club has an upbeat tempo that will put people [in the mood] to dance this summer.”

Outside of making music that he enjoys and getting people moving, Bad Bunny doesn’t think too hard about what else comes with what he creates, especially the accolades. “I truly make music because it’s what I’m passionate about,” he began. “I never do it with the intention of achieving any specific milestone. My only wish is that my fans continue to enjoy what I create.”

Given the fact he is the most streamed artist in the world, his efforts are working exactly as intended, which he is grateful for. “It’s an honor to know that the world enjoys what I create as I experiment and learn about who I am. I make music that represents who I am and where I come from, so to be a voice for my people is my favorite part.”

The global music star/television pro also recently made headlines for his instant classic San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny first debuted in the WWE in January 2021, getting chippy with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and John Morrison at WWE Royal Rumble after his performance of “Booker T.” He had his debut match in April 2021 alongside Damian Priest, before defeating him at Backlash this past May. Priest and Bad Bunny defeated Miz and Morrison before their friendship went sour years later.

Every appearance the rapper/singer/songwriter has had on WWE has taken the internet by storm. And while it may be easy to assume this is a publicity stunt, it is clear that he has a genuine love for the product; he puts effort toward properly executing the technical aspects and enjoys entertaining his fans within the wrestling space.

As far as what else he may venture into, Bad Bunny doesn’t have anything particular in mind. However, it’s safe to conclude that whatever it is will be something he genuinely enjoys. “Right now, I’m focusing on me and the things that bring me joy. I work on the things that are appealing to me in the moment. I’m excited to see where the things I’ve already done continue to take me.”