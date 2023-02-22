Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Kicks Off With A Fresh New Spin For The Cast And Viewers

When Bel-Air premiered in February 2022, skeptics worried their beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be tainted by a reboot. After season one closed, however, audiences were fully immersed in the dramatic reimagining of the 1990s situation comedy.

The first season of Bel-Air debuted as Peacock’s most-streamed original series and broke platform records for new subscribers, usage, and upgrades. With Will Smith himself serving as an executive producer, original key player DJ Jazzy Jeff revealed, “this might be my favorite show ever.” A dream come true for creator Morgan Cooper, whose viral YouTube short erupted into unprecedented success — he and the show’s cast and crew have a new task at hand.

The sophomore slump is often reserved for musicians whose careers are certified with stellar debut albums. In turn, their subsequent LPs are burdened with the weight of excellence, aiming to live up to the hysteria initiated by their initial work. As Bel-Air enters its sophomore season, the producers, actors, writers, and crew are faced with the similar challenge of reaching the same heights as the breakthrough season. With the dramatic, cliffhanger ending to the first season and a fanbase anticipating a new iteration just as groundbreaking as the first, all eyes are on the continuation.

“We love pressure here at Bel-Air,” said Cooper to VIBE during a phone interview ahead of the season two premiere.

“I remember when we announced the show and there was a lot of pressure then on what this show would be. For us, we’re focused on telling these stories from an authentic place, and so I think as a storyteller if your heart is in the right place and focused on these characters and not getting caught up in the quote-unquote pressure of it all… And just staying focused on the work and on the craftsmanship of our storytelling, then pressure is really just an illusion,” Cooper explains. “We welcome pressure, because we don’t see it. We’re too busy focused on doing the actual work. We all love this show so much. We love this family, and we want to do right by the material, we want to do right by the legacy cast as well and the legacy show and the spirit of that. With that in focus, everything else we black out,” he continues.

For the second installment, Carla Banks Waddles serves as the new showrunner after she previously worked as a writer and co-executive producer. ​​Cooper and star Jabari Banks return in the same capacity. Also returning includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones in their respective roles. Teasers have shown guest spots from the likes of Bay Area rapper Saweetie to the original Ashley, Tatyana Ali.

Set to premiere on Feb. 23, with the first three episodes, season two is described to VIBE as “compelling, jarring, exciting,” by Banks who is excited to watch his character grow.

“I just think it’s a beautiful thing to be able to see a young Black man find himself,” Banks says surely. “It’s a true coming-of-age story when you think about it. I think people are going to be surprised with the decisions that Will’s been making, but I think that is a part of Will’s character…That he doesn’t make the right decisions most of the time. And he’s often getting himself in trouble and he’s always finding a way out.”

“This kid that is giving trust to people and is holding on to his heart a little bit more, and trying to find his way in his individualism. How does he still hold on to a little bit of that West Philly part of who he is and not let go of that? He’s really trying to define who he is. And how does he bring that to this world?” added Banks Waddles. “And seeing how that conflicts with things that Uncle Phil wants for him and gravitating to other father figures because of that, maybe Will’s worries aren’t healthy for him because he really is still struggling with that from last season. I’m really excited about that storyline,” Waddles continues.

Everything on Bel-Air is intentional. From “Brown Skin” by Cam the Artisan amplifying Carlton’s internal conflict in episode seven to the sky blue tweed Balmain set worn by Hilary in episode three as she steps into her own, to the callbacks to the original series in guest appearances. All involved are excited to carry the same detailed energy in this new season.

“I want to particularly call out Olly Sholotan’s performance this season is unbelievable,” explained Cooper. “I think in a lot of ways season two is kind of like Carlton’s awakening. We see him getting involved in the Black Student Union, we see his friend group change. He’s got a new love interest in season two as well. And Olly was pushed to the limits the season in terms of his performance.”

With audiences patiently awaiting the return, Banks Waddles promises, “We’re going to find out a lot of new stuff,” on an “entertaining, and wild ride.” Cooper also warns those tuning in to “Buckle Up.”

Banks added his excitement for fans to see “All of the f**k ups,” made by Will, and how he finesses his way through life, learning lessons and teaching them along the way. “There’s going to be a lot of f**k ups in season two. Excuse my language [laughs]. A lot of mess-ups in season two. And that’s going to be exciting for people to watch.”