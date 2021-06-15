VIBE Q: Big Daddy Kane On New Podcast, Meeting Slick Rick, Fatherhood & Rap Era Kings

Antonio “Big Daddy Kane” Hardy is as quick-witted as they ever made them. “I’m a grown man, Dog,” is his humorous but serious reply as to what makes him who he is on the mic. As a noted G.O.A.T. MC, Kane takes a humble yet vainglorious stance on his legendary status.

In the VIBE Q interview with VIBE Editor-In-Chief, Datwon Thomas, Kane also recognizes his peers that hold that space alongside him and those that came before him. After over 30 years in the music/entertainment industry, knowing your place and your value is paramount in keeping a level and respectable career that stays steadily on the incline like BDK’s. A master storyteller and a memory like an elephant, Kane’s most recent endeavor maximizes those very traits. Learn more in our special interview below.

Spreading his talent to different platforms is one sure-fire way he’s kept longtime fans intrigued while picking up new ones along on the way. Kane’s present role is as a star in his own life tale, but from the audio side as the host of the Did I Ever Tell You The One About… podcast which is in its debut season. Created by friend and longtime rap innovator of 3rd Bass group fame, MC Serch, the podcast (produced by Serch’s The Timeless Podcast Company is a joint venture with The Orchard/Sony) showcases an artist’s life from their beginnings to the present day, covering all the trials and triumphs all the way.

With 9 episodes, with varying running times of 15 to 30 minutes each, Kane takes us on a fantastic voyage from his Brooklyn, New York-raised youth to music industry adulthood, while his friends, family, and associates chime in with their details and vantage point for punctuation.

Moonlighting as a podcast host, the silky smooth baritone-voiced Kane has recently jumped back into his acting gig bag with the upcoming Father’s Day-themed sequel film, Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session, airing on TV One at 8 p.m. ET this Father’s Day, June 20th. Check the trailer below.

In a most recent update, Big Daddy Kane linked up with his longtime Brooklyn homie, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. Kane did mention a documentary that he’s working on regarding the art of MCing and lyrical mastery. Could this meeting be attached to that? Let’s hope so.