B.K. Habermehl Is Making Her Own World, Beginning with ‘Mirror Neurons’

B.K. Habermehl is ready to take West Coast alternative R&B by storm, but only as she sees fit. Finding inspiration in musicians ranging from Erykah Badu and D’Angelo to Kehlani and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the emerging talent infuses her influences into her own craft. From writing, performing, and engineering her own music to her eclectic style and unique delivery, the California native stands boldly in her artistic abilities.

“I feel like I would want people to know that I’m an artist, I’m a songwriter, I’m a pianist,” she explained. “I like to create music with a bunch of different influences and bring it together. That’s something that’s uniquely me…I feel like I’m trying to make a world with my music where it’s fun, but it’s also thoughtful.”

Laetitia Rumford / VIBE

With near booty-length, dual-tone burgundy, and platinum blonde box-braids (inspired by bad-a** Rogue of the X-Men universe) Habermehl invited a sugary spunk to VIBE’s Santa Monica studio. Armed with an iPhone containing a plethora of unreleased music, she swiftly focused on telling her story through song as she smizes under a blue spotlight. In between outfit changes and select sneak peeks, the R&B singer danced to each record, musing on the lyrics and emotions behind them.

Every stanza sparked a shift in Habermehl’s movement—a subtle head tilt here, or a full body contouring pose there. Her attentiveness was admirable and contagious, drawing keen ears to the music echoing from a lone Bluetooth speaker.

This tone, set by B.K. in the winter, carries through the spring. As days became longer, the “Right On Time” singer readied the six tracks she sampled on set. On June 6, the California native officially issued her debut EP Mirror Neurons, exposing her truest self with whimsical melodies, introspective reflections, and soothing vocals.

Laetitia Rumford / VIBE

Though the EP has only been out for a month, Habermehl’s debut has been a lifetime in the making.

“I was always a performer. I started off doing acting at a young age. I was always in all the school plays, doing musicals and stuff,” the singer recalled. “One time I just was chilling in our garage and I found this janky keyboard that my mom had…I put it in my room in middle school and I would just write songs, playing piano, writing my own music..turning what was originally just poetry and probably janky-a** middle school emotions and sh*t, just making it to be my own sound. Over time I’ve just been building more and more and just creating my music and creating my world.”

Laetitia Rumford / VIBE

Taking her talents to the Big Apple, the SoCal representative traveled to the East Coast, graduating cum laude from New York University. Still, even through her undergrad matriculation, Habermehl floated the idea of a career on stage, while studying music and Africana studies.

“What exactly am I going to do with that? I was always really academic. I was really into school, but I always have been a performer and I wanted to write more and more,” she detailed. “I think when I was doing that, then I realized, no, I really want to be doing this for myself. So I incorporated that into what I studied at school. Then came back after graduation and started to really pursue it and work with people and put sh*t on YouTube.”

From there, Habermehl continued to expand her career in music. She has had five songs featured on Issa Rae’s HBO hit show Insecure, and was even featured on NPR’s Insecure Tiny Desk At Home concert alongside Nnena, and TeaMarrr.

“The first one that I did was one with me and Baby Tate, and it’s a sex scene with Issa, and I’m like, yo, that’s my voice. Issa’s having sex right there,” reflected the singer. “That’s crazy.”

From participating in writing camps and being featured on TV, editorial playlists, and compilation projects, a new dawn has arrived for Habermehl as an independent artist. In the past few years, the singer has remained on a consistent journey. Leaving behind people pleasing and determined to follow her instincts, she declares herself more confident in her own vision.

Now in the era of Mirror Neurons, Habermehl is soundtracking her sometimes awkward, always honest Black girl reality. Describing her music as a fusion of alternative R&B, Hip-Hop, funk, soul, and Jazz, she uses the moment to introduce her carefully curated, yet still chaotic world. Kicking off with “Amazing,” a fun, flirtatious song she jokingly refers to as her “strap rap,” the 20-minute listen ends with an empowering message on “Mean Girl.”

Breaking down the project, Habermehl explains the scientific title and why she used the term to define the EP.

Laetitia Rumford / VIBE

“I called it Mirror Neurons because I really wanted to create a concept that sort of held everything,” she detailed. “Mirror neurons are the brain cells that we have that have us absorb and reflect things, like when you smile at a baby and the baby smiles back…I felt like I chose that concept because all of the songs in the project are little reflections of the brain. Some more just fun, playful, some more really thoughtful. But the thing that ties them all together is my lens where I’m absorbing and I’m reflecting.”

One of her favorite songs on Mirror Neurons is “Caramel.” “It’s produced by Money Jesus,” she said. “I wrote that in a time where I was really on the end of a cycle that I feel like I was down, but still had the … I was like, it’s the affirmation to myself as well as to others. I feel like I’m telling this story of just, I’ve had a lot of things not work out, but I’m not going to let that take me down. It’s all going to work out, I promise.”

Fans of the “Elevator” singer can expect her inventiveness to expand. Manifesting future collaborations with artists including Doja Cat, Latto, Don Toliver, Megan Thee Stallion, and Teyana Taylor, the long-term goal is not only building her own world, but creating a lasting orbit of meaningful art.

“With my music, I definitely want to leave the legacy of just timeless music,” she noted. “Things that are really genuine works of art, that have lyrics, and phrases, and things that kind of for all time succinctly put into a package what are universal thoughts and feelings. Like making what’s really personal for me, which is literally just my life, [into] something that’s universal and can be heard.”

Laetitia Rumford / VIBE

Watch B.K. Habermehl’s live experience performing the entirety of Mirror Neurons above and listen to the EP below.