CEO Trayle Has The Vision To Win

CEO Trayle calls the shots in his career but, much like basketball, has the ability to react to an opportune moment and secure a victory in a way he perhaps did not plan to. As an independent artist currently residing in Atlanta, it would be easy to join a “superteam” label much like many NBA players have done throughout the last decade. However, being Bronx-bred means that he’s got the swagger and confidence to have full faith to move and shake without needing that backing.

Cam Kirk

Even with a “do it on my own” disposition, the “Left Stroke” artist understands the value of building relationships. His breakthrough song “Ok Cool” featuring Gunna came about due to being connected with his DJ Taurus. Though the “Fukumean” rapper’s platform gave Trayle a lift, he is certainly not riding on any coattails.