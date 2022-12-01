Dapper Dan And Gap Give Back To Harlem Youth For DAP Holiday Release

This “Giving Tuesday” (Nov. 29), legendary fashion icon and designer Dapper Dan spent his evening sharing knowledge with Harlem’s youth during an intimate Gap House Sessions conversation.

Moderated by Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) organization, the Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir author detailed his journey as a rising fashion creative in the Black mecca of New York.

Dapper Dan, whose real name is Daniel Day, also discussed his recent world travels to Africa and teaming up with some of the most influential fashion houses including Gucci, Gap, Puma and more.

(L) Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) organization. (R) Dapper Dan Michael Simon/Startraks

The event, in partnership with Dap’s frequent fashion collaborator Gap, was comprised of music, art, poetry, fashion and more. Ahead of officially releasing his limited signature “DAP” hoodies for the upcoming Winter season, a sea of multicultural youth received free apparel, literature and knowledge from industry pillars — including New York rappers A$AP Ferg and Rowdy Rebel.

Michael Simon/Startraks

The 78-year-old offered sage advice to young creatives of Harlem chasing their dreams. “All energy starts from your ability to believe in yourself,” he said. “So many times I had to start all over. One of the secrets about starting all over is believing in yourself and if you believe in yourself, you’ll always prepare yourself to start all over again. That’s what I use and that’s what has energized me for all these years.”

He also offered further insight on his who his Gap collaboration was meant to serve.

“The reason why I chose to do the DAP hoodie is so that I can de-stigmatize what the hoodie looks like on a person of color,” he shared. “And in doing that, I’m making headway into what we call social justice. Now society will begin to look at us different and more human by de-stigmatizing the hoodie. We gain respect and once we gain respect, society has to look at us different. To me, that’s footsteps down the pathway to social justice.”

Michael Simon/Startraks

To everyone’s surprise, A$AP Ferg and Rowdy Rebel showed up at the right time, placing an illuminating smile on each child’s face amid roaring applause. Dap and Ferg shared a special moment when Dap paid respect to Ferg’s deceased father, who worked with Dap in the past and also created the iconic Bad Boy Records logo. The impressionable audience showed their appreciation and engagement by asking them both a plethora of thought-provoking questions.

The “New Level” rapper revealed to the crowd that he actually grew up right across the street from the BroSis headquarters and emphasized the strong connection he still has to his neighborhood. He even interrupted his discussion to hug two elderly ladies who he remembered growing up. Before exiting the event, the 34-year-old generously donated his platinum “Plain Jane” plaque to the foundation for display. Gap also donated $100,000 to BroSis to extend its arts, education and community focus.

A$AP Ferg donating “Plain Jane” Platinum Plaque Michael Simon/Startraks



Michael Simon/Startraks

To cap the hearty event, attendees enjoyed captivating literary performances by award-winning poets from The Peace Poets, “a collective of artists that celebrate, examine and advocate for life through music and poetry.” Youth members of BroSis also recited original poetry ahead of receiving their own choice of DAP hoodies.

The Harlem-founded BroSis organization is a “youth development and nonprofit organization where Black and Latinx youth claim the power of their history, identity and community to build the future they want to see. By educating, organizing and training, BroSis challenges inequity and creating opportunity for all.”

Check out moments from the Giving Tuesday Gap House Sessions event with BroSis, Gap and Dapper Dan above and below.

DAP Gap hoodies are available for purchase now here.