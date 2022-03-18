Deante Hitchcock Talks Being “A Real Emotional Ni**a” During VIBE NEXT SXSW Showcase

Deante Hitchcock at the VIBE NEXT Showcase at Revival Coffee in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2022.

On Wednesday (March 16), VIBE held its NEXT showcase during the SXSW conference in Austin, TX. The event, which highlighted rising artists in Hip-Hop that VIBE feels are on the verge of taking their career and artistry to the “NEXT” level, included performances from Trae Tha Truth, Deante Hitchcock, Mike Dimes, Sparoh, Doeman, Price, Nook Turner, and DJ Chose. Keep it locked here for a series of interviews from the night.

We caught up with Deante Hitchcock following his VIBE NEXT performance and spoke about the music scene in Atlanta, his upcoming album, and fatherhood.

VIBE: The EP you just dropped, Everyday The 14th, was unexpected for me. How did that come about?

Deante Hitchcock: I like making love songs for real. Even if they aren’t directly ‘oh I’m in love,’ just that aspect of life… that’s my whole vibe on that. I dropped some tapes before that was on the same type of time. That’s the direction I’m leaning to really heavy this year.

Listening to your past and most recent music you cover a variety of subjects. But making music about love, that’s your bag right now?

Yeah. That’s the easiest one. That’s the layup. I’m a real emotional ni**a. I’m a Pisces.

I’m a Pisces moon. I get it. I be in the house crying by myself (laughs). I know the vibes.

For real? That’s wassup. So, you already know. Real emotional, real loving. I was raised by my mama for the most part, so, I’m real in-tune with I guess my sensitivity.

Everybody from Atlanta is popping right now. What do you think about the whole scene and being a part of that movement? I think in 20 years, we’ll look back on this.

S**t is crazy. Atlanta been at the forefront of music for a long time. Ever since Dre (Andre 3000) said “the South got something to say,” the South been saying s**t. It’s just a mixed bag. You got artists that rap like JID, or 6lack, or Earthgang, or any of those guys. You got artists that come into the trap wave real strong like Future, Gucci [Mane], [Young] Thug, all of that. Then we got fu**in’ alternative artists. Then we got some rock through the city. It’s just so much around us. We all rub off each other for real. Experiencing so many different types of flavors and types of styles, it allows me to come back and put different types of flags for my music, feel me. We just got so much.

What are your favorite songs to perform now that you’re back on stage?

Favorite songs to perform? They ain’t out yet for real. The one’s on the next album.

Can we have some details on the next album?

We finna start dropping music next week. I probably look for like, late summer.

Do you think being a father is gonna change your music at all?

I think it’s going to change me as a person, so, it gotta change my music.

For people who were introduced to you through the showcase, what do you want them to know about Deonty Hitchcock?

S**t man, my name is Deante Hitchcock, and I like waffles. F**k pancakes, and anybody who love them.