DJ Chose Says Lack Of Ego Adds To His Success At VIBE NEXT SXSW Showcase

DJ Chose performs onstage at the VIBE NEXT Showcase at Revival Coffee in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2022.

On Wednesday (March 16), VIBE held its NEXT showcase during the SXSW conference in Austin, TX. The event, which highlighted rising artists in Hip-Hop that VIBE feels are on the verge of taking their career and artistry to the “NEXT” level, included performances from Trae Tha Truth, Deante Hitchcock, Mike Dimes, Sparoh, Doeman, Price, Nook Turner, and DJ Chose. Keep it locked here for a series of interviews from the night.

We caught up with Texas native DJ Chose following his VIBE NEXT performance and spoke about his upward trajectory and what fans can expect from him moving forward.

VIBE: You just tore down VIBE’s NEXT SXSW showcase. How would you describe the vibe of the crowd?

DJ Chose: It was crazy, it was lit. It ain’t gonna lie, there’s some people here. It’s packed. I was lit, I had to act an a**, you can bleep that out, but we’re out here.

What makes you feel like you’re NEXT up?

Man, I don’t feel like I’m next up, I feel like I’m now. I feel like my time is all the time, but in this particular case, in VIBE’s eyes, hell yeah, I’m next. I feel like I’m next because I’m working hard and one day, I knew somebody was gonna see me. And I’m glad that VIBE did.

What are some of your recent projects or musical releases you can speak on?

I got a new album called Multi, it’s crazy. It’s got Yung Bleu on it, Megan Thee Stallion, Mooski. Damn… Gucci Mane. Fredo Bang. Yeah, Multi, my new album.

What does Texas mean to you?

Texas means home. Like, this is really where I’m from. I probably ain’t ever gonna move, either.

You paid homage to a few artists during your performance, from NBA YoungBoy to Lil Ki, who you brought out during your set. What allows you to be able to collaborate and coexist with so many artists and continue to pay it forward?

It’s just being open and not having no ego. A lot of people got egos. I try to leave my ego at the house, so, I’ma always get a check.

What would you say is your favorite memory of VIBE Magazine?

I used to see all the stuff they were doing with the North, so, it’s crazy. Then with the Atlanta stuff. As a child, VIBE was just the biggest magazine ever.

You mentioned your new album, Multi, what are three songs from the project you’re excited for fans to hear?

If a fan goes to listen to my album, I got a song called “Too Late” that’s hard, a song called “Where She At,” and a song called “God Ain’t Through With Me Yet.” All three of those is the ones.

What’s next for DJ Chose?

I just signed a country artist named Norman North. He’s super hard, and, of course, DJ Chose is doing his thing, so I ain’t never stopping. But it’s a whole lot of things that are at work, a whole lot of things on the way in the making, for sure.