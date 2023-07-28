EST Gee’s Young Shiners Label Was In Motion Before He Signed The Dotted Line

EST SkiMike enters the room and looks for a box of pizza that actually has slices left. People on his team remind him that it is probably cold, but he cares more about the fact that there is only blue cheese left to eat it with. He sits down and lets out a sigh.

When asked if it’s been a long day, he gives another sigh and says “Yes, lots of interviews and events after.” EST Gee enters the room and sits on the far side of the long desk; the complete opposite end of where interviews are taking place, but he seemingly doesn’t have the desire to get up and walk over. Needless to say, the Kentucky rappers were working hard to prepare for the launch of their new Young Shiners label venture and compilation mixtape, Shiners Are Forever.

This isn’t completely new to them, though. They’ve been working together for some years now, and Gee hinted at this collective in 2020 on the song “Young Shiners.” His goal is altruistic; he wants to create opportunities for the people he believes are the cream of the crop in his home state—artists like Lu Mike, EST Zoski, and EST DonWon.

There have been several examples of artists-signing-artists gone wrong, but Marti and SkiMike have the utmost confidence in being signed to Gee. “He works hard,” they both told VIBE. Marti added: “He’s one of the hardest working persons I know. He’s in the studio 24/7, 24/8.” Gee reciprocates that energy. “We made a pact in blood. Signed our names on the paper. That’s just what it called for.”

Despite the fact that Gee feels such strong ties to the collective, he isn’t being a helicopter executive. When asked if he A&R’ed the project, the Mad artist simply replied: “I’m just letting my ni**as do their thing.” He described the recording process as an easy one, so much so that the project was completed in four or five hours. Gee stated they have a big compound where “valets park the whips” and even proposed a “How We Living” editorial so people could get a glimpse of their creative energy.

Creative freedom is evident on Shiners Are Forever, especially the song “100+” where EST Marti arguably stole “best verse” status from Gee and Lil Baby. Marti said he treated the song like any other day.

“No,” he bluntly said when asked if he felt like he needed to elevate to a certain standing alongside two of the most prominent rappers of the last few years. “I feel like I [just] did this sh*t.” EST SkiMike had the unique opportunity to be one of the first voices listeners heard on the track “Disrespect,” the lead single from Shiners Are Forever. He wasn’t satisfied with that though.

“I mean, sh*t, I’m just ready for the whole tape to come,” SkiMike said. “‘Disrespect’ was one of my hardest songs, but I’ve got some more hard [stuff] sitting in the vault and it’s going to come and we’ll get it going.” Beyond the compilation project, he revealed that the Young Shiners all have their own solo projects on the way.

The similar work ethics between Gee and his artists could seem like a coincidence, but SkiMike said their connections go way beyond its origins in 2020. “Sh*t, we connected as kids,” SkiMike said. “We been playing football together.” It’s clear the camaraderie they built on the gridiron translated to their work in the studio.

Kentucky has produced more stars in the last decade than ever before in Hip-Hop’s 50-year history. Naturally, the rise has created curiosity about the state’s rap scene. “It’s a little split up,” Marti said. “I think we come with a perspective that ain’t been seen, so it’s on its way because we got a lot of talent.” What new perspective? One that is more urban and from the streets. “Everybody trying to rap,” SkiMike added. “And some people [are] fans and some people ain’t fans. It ain’t no different than no other city, period.”

With the revelation that there are more people in the Bluegrass state who try to do what they do, it was worth asking EST Gee if he had any thoughts of expanding beyond his five-artist roster. “I think I signed every artist I think we can sign,” he replied. When asked if his five were the cream of the crop, he fired back with “It ain’t even no more crop.”

While their fearless leader believes taking them under his wing left Kentucky barren, his artists have their own plans to plant fruitful crops. “I’m trying to create generational wealth, you know what I’m saying?” SkiMike asserted. “I never wanted to be a rapper. I’m the one out of the group that was never trying to rap.” His fiery flows on “Disrespect” make that comment eyebrow-raising.

SkiMike revealed that he was just playing around in the studio and was given the sign of approval by the people with him. This pushed him to take it seriously and believe that if this is his calling, he has to get the most out of it. Marti, on the other hand, was always rapping, though he did not expect to reach this level. Watching SkiMike realize his own knack for rap boosted his own desire to be great.

“‘l’ll just say, we a different type of group of ni**as. We’re different. Everything is authentic. We’ve been ‘No ni***s,’ and nothing changed. We’ve been who we are. We aren’t changed, everything is no-fly, no-nothing. Everything is what it is. What you see is what you get.” Gee realizes the potential goldmine that he has, and is laser-focused on building out his empire and protecting his acts.

Young Shiners’ time is now “because they’re going to pay that money now,” Gee confidently noted. He looks to ensure that nobody “f**ks [his] boys over,” going as far as to demand that VIBE recite lyrics to songs on Shiners Are Forever. EST Gee and the Young Shiners are here to provide a bright spot to the state they call home and broaden their influence across the country.