Glynn Turman’s Cool Remains On A High

The biggest compliment for a creative is having their work transcend generations and Glynn Turman has accomplished just that with his vast contributions.

The 76-year-old thespian may be closer to the twilight of his career than the genesis, yet, he still retains the zeal that has captivated viewers throughout the decades. The gravitational pull he exudes in his performances has kept Turman in high demand, as he’s appeared in several high-profile film and television projects in recent years, including the award-winning drama Queen Sugar, Fargo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sextuplets, Women of the Movement, and more.

With a list of credits that have garnered him numerous awards, widespread acclaim, and a place in the hearts fans, there’s little left for Turman to do besides tell his own story. That goal gets checked off with his latest project, The Legend of Glynn Turman, a documentary detailing his life’s journey in entertainment and beyond.

The film, which was released on Peacock, gives insights to the New York native’s professional journey, as well as his personal pursuits and passions beyond the screen. And with upcoming roles in Rustin, The Outlaw Johnny Black, and more, it’s clear Turman’s age hasn’t tempered his work ethic, as he continues to build upon his already illustrious legacy.

Well before the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, VIBE spoke with Glynn Turman about his documentary, upcoming work, and the fraternity that is Black Hollywood.

What can viewers expect from your documentary The Legend of Glynn Turman?

You can expect a tutelage of what an actor’s life is about. What it’s like out here and what the journey is like and see themselves in their desire to follow their dream, you know. Everybody has something that they want to try to accomplish, and hopefully they can see themselves in me. And the younger people, especially, can see that “Well hell, if he can do it, I can do it.”

Why was this the proper time to tell your story?

I was convinced by my partner and producer Juney Smith. He’d done a few documentaries as director and executive producer and he said it’s time to tell yours. He said, “Leave something for your kids and they can get it from you in your own words.” So I said, “Well, okay, he’s got a point there.” It’s kind of a tribute and a documentary for my offspring.

What are some things that viewers will learn about your life and journey?

I don’t know if they knew my other passion, which some know is that I have a love of horses. And some may know that I’ve done rodeos professionally for 30 years, but some may not know that I’ve been a professional cowboy for over 30 years. And that started in New York City, so I kind of go into that. That and a few other tidbits might surprise them.

What inspired you to become an actor?

Well, I started out in the original production of A Raising in the Sun on Broadway with Sidney Poitier. I played his son. Most people know that play or seen the movie and that there’s a youngster in it and I’m the original youngster from that Broadway production in 1959. And how that came to be was really kind of what they call Kismet. Fate, you know. So I go into that story as to how that happened and what it meant to me and how unexpected it was.

In addition to Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee was also in that play. What are your memories of working with those two?

It was great working with both of them. I went on to work with Ruby in other productions after that, Sidney and I never worked together again, but I learned quite a bit from him that I talk about in the documentary. One was his graciousness and how he treated his public with such kindness and such respect. I witnessed that first-hand and as an impressionable youngster, that made a big impression upon me.

One of your most acclaimed performances was as Preach in the 1975 film Cooley High. How did you land that role?

The director, Michael Schultz, and I had worked together before. When he took on that project, Eric Monty and he were trying to put the cast together. I had worked with Eric Monty in a play that he wrote prior to Cooley High as well. They were both familiar with me, I was familiar with them. So I was kind’ve in on the very beginning of the development of Cooley High.

The 50th anniversary of Cooley High is in a couple of years. What’s it like having that film be a legacy piece?

It’s something you never expect to have happen like that. Who expected that to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, into the Library of Congress archives as a classic, and recognized to that distinguished degree? You never think about that and then when it happens, you’re like “Wow,” you know? How did I end up a part of that? It just all accumulates and [the] things that happened, you really have no control over. It’s like somebody else is writing your life story.

The chemistry between you and Laurence Hilton Jacobs in that film is unparalleled—

We just hung out last night! We all hung out together last night, me, Larry [Lawrence], Steve Williams, Garrett Morris. We were together the other day.

What was that meeting like? That’s a lot of legends.

We were all at a club here that’s going to close and it’s been open for forever right here in Los Angeles. I don’t know if everybody knows The Town House, but the owners of this establishment are retiring. So we all just kind of got together to wish them good luck and have one last swing at where we spent a lot of time in our youth grooving. The food is always good, the music is real, and the drinks are right (laughs).

Is it a conscious effort for the actors and actresses of that time to still mingle and keep in touch?

We kind of do. We look after each other, we’ve all been on the journey together. We all know the ups and downs, we’ve got each other’s back. It’s a community that without it, things would have been a lot more different. Without being able to pick up the phone to call Larry or Larry picking up the phone to call me or Garrett. I hope that the younger generation of actors have that kind of care for one another to where they look out for each other. Hip each other to what’s going on and step up and bail each other out of spots and jams that this business will back you into a corner of. I’ve been very fortunate in that area to have good men and women in the business who I can always count on. And hopefully, they can always count on me as well.

(L-R) Special guests Steven Williams, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs , Michael Schultz, Cynthia Davis, Glynn Turman, and Garrett Morris attend the screening of “Cooley High” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the Hollywood Legion Theater on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

You recently won an NAACP Award for your role in Queen Sugar. How has it been to see the show be so well received?

It’s a great show. I enjoyed it so much. I was able to work with Ava DuVernay, just a brilliant woman with such insight and I’m such a big fan of hers. The cast of the show was fantastic and it told a different story that I was glad to be a part of. Queen Sugar is definitely one of my favorite shows and one of my favorite experiences. The crazy thing about it is I was only on it the opening season on the first episode and the last episode, seven years later (laughs). But they kept the father figure so prominent in the storytelling that you would think that I was there the whole time. But it was a great show that I think people are gonna miss and I think it’s gonna go down in history as well as one of the iconic shows of our time.

Later this year, you’ll be appearing in Rustin, a Netflix biopic on Civil Rights icon Bayard Rustin. Can you tell us about that role?

I play A. Philip Randolph, who was one of the first black Union organizers and a champion of Bayard Rustin. Bayard Rustin is the man who actually put together the March on Washington in 1963. That was his brainchild and he put that all together, but he didn’t get the credit for it. And this is the story as to what the accomplishments were, what the obstacles were, and why he didn’t get the credit, but how he overcame the roadblocks that were put in front of him. So this is a wonderful story. It stars the wonderful Coleman Domingo in the lead role. Also, Chris Rock does another wonderful job. Me and Chris worked together on Fargo and it was great to work with him again. It’s got a stellar cast and the great George C. Wolfe directed this one as well, because he had directed myself and Coleman Domingo in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom two years ago. So we were all kind of put together again and had a great time putting together this film for the Obama’s. Rustin is the first drama for Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, which Netflix will be distributing, so I’m really proud to be a part of that experience as well. I had the opportunity to talk to President Obama on the Zoom about the production and that was a gas. So it’s been a wonderful experience. The ride continues. I’m still on it, still having a great time, and still happy that people are glad to see me on it.

What inspires you to remain active after all these years?

I don’t know. Just trying to keep it all moving, that’s the name of the game, as far as I’m concerned. Spread it around, make it look like a big act (laughs). And it’s hard to hit a moving target, so I just keep on moving, man.