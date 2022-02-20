Gunna Breaks Down The Definition Of “Pushin P,” Partnering With Hennessy For Digital House Of Moves Performance

Gunna has a lot going on. Earlier this year, the rap star released his third studio album, DS4ever. It is the fourth and final installment of his “Drip Season” series, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, signaling his emergence as a dominant force and household name. The 20-track album is packed with high-profile features, including appearances from Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Chlöe, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch. DS4Ever marks Gunna’s most ambitious project to date and is already paying dividends. The hit singles, “Too Easy,” featuring Future and the viral smash “Pushin P,” featuring Future and Young Thug have kept Gunna’s voice in rotation. However, he’s also been making noise beyond the music, as of late being seen canoodling with R&B star Chloe Bailey, who appears on the DS4Ever duet “You & Me,” fueling rumors of a romance between the pair. While both artists have remained coy in regards to the nature of their relationship, their chemistry is evident, as Gunna and Chloe appear alongside one another in the music video for the single, which was unveiled on Valentine’s Day.

Being the baller that he is, it’s only right that Gunna partake in the festivities of NBA All-Star 2022, as he performed as part of Hennessy’s Digital House of Moves – A first-of-its-kind interactive digital experience that looks to bring the action and events of NBA All-Star 2022 to fans across the globe. In addition to Gunna’s performance, the space will include artwork by renowned artists Victor Solomon, Felipe Pantone, Kevin Couliau and Daömey, as well as NBA-themed Hennessy cocktails. Comprised of three carefully curated floors, each hosting unique immersive experience, Digital House of Moves’ main floor will feature a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna’s latest single, “Pushin P,” and will be the first performance of his career involving image capture.

Gunna spoke with VIBE about his DS4Ever album, working with Chloe Bailey, and his Hennessy Digital House of Moves performance at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Your new album, DS4Ever debut atop the Billboard 200, making it your second album to top the chart. What was your reaction to the fanfare and the buzz surrounding the project?

Man, it was crazy bro. Especially how ‘The P’ kind of got pressed and pushed. I was just happy about it, you know what I’m saying, I was happy for the reaction to everything that came out.

This is billed as the last installment in the ‘Drip Season’ series. What made you decide to end the ‘Drip Season’ catalog at this point in time?

It was something that I just had in my head since I did 1, that I only wanted to do four. I just didn’t want to go to five or six, it was just something that I just wanted to stop at four. I guess it’s just because it was [an] even [number].

Do you see yourself on starting off any other series in the future?

Most definitely. I think I already know the next one I’m gonna do, but I’m not gonna say it.

One song from the album, “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug and Future, has created a big stir and become a social media phenomenon. Tell us the backstory to the creation of that song and how it came together?

It came from pushing P. We’ve been pushing P, it was a lifestyle before it was even a song, you feel me? So, we kind of just made the song just [being[ in the studio together, just on some everyday [sh*t], like anytime we would actually be in the ttudio. We didn’t try to go make a Pushin P song, but it just came from already Pushing P.

Right, what’s the definition of Pushing P for those who don’t know?

Man, Pushin P, it’s like a lifestyle. It’s like anything you’re doing that’s positive or just player…or just anything you can just think of that’s cool. That’s Pushing P, it’s that simple.

Your new single, “You & Me.,” features Chloe Bailey. How did the two of you connect and how did that song come to life?

We went to the studio. We went to the studio the same day we went to the game, that’s when we started kicking it and we went to the studio that night. We didn’t record that song that night, but we did record a few songs. But we ended up getting up in LA and I wanted her to be on the album, so I had this song really like already done, but I heard her voice on it. I hit her up and told her to come get on it and she did it and that’s how you got the song.

The two of you recently co-starred in the accompanying music video, which dropped on Valentine’s Day. Who came up with the concept behind the video and what was the experience like filming with Chloe?

I came up with the concept for the video with the help of Spike Jordan and it was cool working with her. We’ve been hanging out, so we’re kind of, like, cool with each other. Being around each other is smooth, it was easy. It was a long shoot because I wanted to put it out so fast. So we shot it like a long shout out of shots one day, but we ended up getting it out on Valentine’s Day in time.

You’re performing at the Hennessy Digital House of Moves, a digital experience that looks to bring the action and events of NBA All-Star 2022 to fans across the nation. Can you tell us more about the House of Moves and what fans can expect ?

I think that the fans should expect a different experience of performance because it’s something that has never been done before. It was an experience for me, like it was something new. So, it’s gonna be cool, especially when they showed me the build out of how it’s gonna look. It’s gonna be cool.

Definitely. I read that you’re gonna have a holographic image of yourself. So what’s that going to be be like?

Just gotta watch it and see [laughs]. You gotta watch you to see how it’s gonna be. I can’t even really explain it ’cause you’ve got to see it. It’s holographic.

What was the experience like putting together the performance and just seeing what it’s going to come out like in the end?

Sh*t, I ain’t really seen the final final [version] yet, they gotta just get ready to show it. So, I’m gonna be watching it when you watch it, too, to see the experience of it. But when I was there and they started filming it and was doing playbacks, I could kind of see the rough draft of it. But it just looks different. It’s like on some digital world where we can’t just put our fingers on it, it’s really digital. You gotta see it, it’s hard.

The House of Moves finds Hennessy continuing its foray into the world of NFT’s, which has become popular among rap fans and artists. Do you have any experience with NFTs and is that a sector you’d be interested in exploring in the future?

I’m thinking about it. I own an NFT, but I don’t know if I want to drop my NFT yet or do I wanna wait? It’s just something I’ve just been kind of thinking about, but I am gonna dib into it and learn more about it.

What can fans look out for from Gunna moving forward?

I think my fans should expect more videos. I’m coming with more videos for the album. I plan on working this album, just trying to get all of it out. Like I just want to let the album kind of just live and live through the year. And then I plan on dropping new music sometime, too, this year. So, just be on the lookout for new music and new videos.