Hot 97’s 2023 Summer Jam Brought The Outside Energy Inside

Summer Jam 2023 reiterated a fact that has been known and shown for decades: New York City is always going to pull up. Though the trip to UBS Arena on June 4 may have been a lengthy one for some fans, the day’s events were well worth the trip. Attendees had the opportunity to experience some of Hip-Hop’s hottest new acts and victory laps by the culture’s veterans and legends. In an effort to save attendees and the show from annually-inevitable rain, the event was moved from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to the Elmont, N.Y. venue.

“Everything needs reinvention,” MediaCo CEO Rahsan Rahsan-Lindsay told VIBE ahead of the Sunday (June 4) spectacle. “You, or people, can get tired of the way things go–they become predictable. So you have to find new ways to get people excited.”

Still, much like New York’s DNA, part of the day did happen outside, at the Warner Records stage. Acts like Connie Diiamond, Scar Lip, Pheelz, and more had the opportunity to get the energy going for early attendees. For many of those performers, it was their first time hitting the Summer Jam stage, making it memorable for all who were present. NLE Choppa and French Montana even popped out in between other acts’ sets briefly to greet the early crowd before they took the Main Stage later in the evening.

Much to the delight of many, the presence of women was a noteworthy aspect of the day. For TT Torrez, VP Of Artist And Label Relations, names like Cardi B, Coi Leray, and GloRilla were essential to the lineup. “Women are just dominating,” she said. “I wouldn’t even just say this year. I would say for the past few years women have been dominating the culture. For many years Summer Jam has been a heavily male-dominated stage as it has been a reflection of the culture, right? For the first time this year, you see this is an absolute reflection of what the women have been doing.”

Lola Brooke was just one representative for the ladies this year. The Brooklyn rapper’s set was made special by extensive choreography. She got a legendary helping hand from Teyana Taylor, who was spotted in the crowd dancing along with the “Don’t Play With It” artist and her backups. Lola beamed excitedly after her set, revealing that she’d only worked with the Harlem multi-talent for two four-hour sessions ahead of Summer Jam. Her mastery showed that the pairing couldn’t have been better.

Ice Spice also got the chance to put on for her city. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper has quickly ascended to Billboard’s Top 10s, major collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, and emerged as a standout among a loaded crop of talent. The Bronx artist brought out Lil TJay to perform “Gangsta Boo,” and—in an act of true camaraderie in an industry that likes to fabricate beef—also invited Flo Milli, Kali, and Kenzo B to the stage. While this was special for Ice, it was also a moment for her go-to producer RIOTUSA, whose DNA runs through Hot 97’s history.

“I’m excited to see my son perform at Summer Jam,” DJ Enuff said ahead of Riot’s set. “You hear LeBron James trying to stay in the league so that way he could play ball with his son. I’ve been in it long enough where my son’s big enough and popular enough and he’s doing his damn thing.”

DJ Drewski shared that sentiment, saying “[I remember] watching him as a kid coming into the radio station–like literally an eight-year-old, seven-year-old, and now he’s producing some of these hit records that Ice will be performing at Summer Jam. It’s like a full circle moment, I know, for Enuff. But even outside of their family aspect for someone like me who watched the kid grow is incredible.” The crowd’s reaction to Ice Spice was a highlight of the evening, and a sign of even more fanfare to come, as she polishes her live performance repertoire.

Bringing Summer Jam back to New York was especially monumental during Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch delivered energetic performances of “Good Times,” “Mighty D-Block,” and “Kiss Your A** Goodbye.” They reached back into Hip-Hop history by bringing out Rakim, and provided a glimpse of the future by inviting Scar Lip onto the main stage. The LOX’s set was a massive sight across generations.

Headliner Cardi B lived up to her enigmatic status, delivering a rare performance. Bardi rattled off hits like “WAP,” and “I Like It” before inviting 21 Savage to the stage for “Bartier Cardi,” GloRilla for “Tomorrow 2” and Latto for the recent collaboration “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The performance budget was off the charts, as her set opened with a newspaper theme to align with the song “Press.” GloRilla’s appearance included a special Annie-inspired anime intro, and stripper poles adorned the stage for “WAP.” Cardi has already proven she doesn’t just enter a room—she commands it. There was no slump to be found in the midst of her dynamic set.

Summer Jam 2023 attendees got to avoid the rain (which coincidentally did not come the one year they moved things inside) but the change of scenery did not change the energy. If this is a sign of things to come for Hot 97’s 30th year, the UBS Arena may need to reinforce its structures, because the crowd and bass were rocking for hours and hours.