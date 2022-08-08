Ice Cube Talks Partnering With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters For ‘Ice Cube Summer Fridays’

Ice Cube is a jack of all trades, having made his legend both in the world of Hip-Hop and Hollywood. An omnipresence in entertainment for more than three decades, its easy to see how one could take a glance over his robust resume and question how is he able to do it all?

Cube, who once famously hawked malt liquor during the early ’90s, has switched over to the brew of a different variety, as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters now helps give him that extra boost he needs in the morning and throughout the day. In a partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which recently unveiled it’s new Brew Over Ice (BOI) coffee, Ice Cube recently hosted a social media contest to give away exclusive Brew Over Ice (Cube) Summer FRIDAY kits to winning participants of the challenge. One special winner will also get the opportunity to meet Ice Cube in person and enjoy a Summer FRIDAY with the West Coast icon.

VIBE spoke with Ice Cube about Brew Over being the official drink of Summer FRIDAYS, the evolution of The Big 3, disproving his critics with his third solo album, The Predator, and “No Vaseline” being crowned the greatest diss record of all-time.

VIBE: You recently partnered with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in promotion of its Brew Over Ice coffee. How did that opportunity come about?

Ice Cube: Well, I think it’s a match made in heaven. You’ve got Green Mountain Coffee Roasters officially kicking off summer Fridays, right? Everybody know Friday is my favorite day of the week. Brewed over ice! Got your boy Ice Cube, brewed over ice. It’s perfect. And I gets down, you know. Vanilla Caramel is my favorite flavor. It’s a product that I use so it just made perfect sense to hook up.

Yeah, like it sounds like a match made in heaven. And as part of the partnership, you’ll be hosting the social media contest to give away exclusive Brew Over Ice Cube Summer Friday kits. Can you tell us more about that and how the fans can enter?

To enter, you just go to IG live and post yourself having a great cup of ice coffee, kicking it on the porch. Hashtag Ice Cube Summer Fridays, make sure you add Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, @ that and that’s how you enter. We’re gonna pick a winner and a winner get a coffee day with your homeboy Cube. We get a chance to drink some ice coffee, kick it and talk about whatever you want to talk about. You know, question me about anything and just be able to enjoy what Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is bringing to the table. It’s great.

Come on with it, man. Just post yourself kicking it on the curb, the porch, hanging. Whatever you want to show when you’re enjoying your ice coffee, man. Just kick it.

Without a doubt man. It’s the great greatest brewed over ice coffee that’s out there so get you some. Join the sweepstakes August 2nd to August 5th. Like I said, post on IG, yourself chilling, drinking you some some ice coffee. Tag Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, hashtag your boy Ice Cube Summer Fridays. You in the house.

The fourth season of The Big 3 is currently underway and has continued to prove to be successful. How would you describe the growth the league has experienced from inception to now?

It’s the players. The way they play hard how we’re used to seeing the game played. If you watch some of what the NBA doing, it’s a lot of easy, free-flowing [play]., A lot of baskets scored, not too much defense. In the Big 3, it’s real. You’ve gotta man up, [there’s] no where to hide and you play the game we grew up playing. So I think that’s the appeal. We present it in a professional way. We’ve got the names you know playing the games you love and they still could do it, especially in the half-court setting. And people want something in the summer that’s real, you know, I mean, you can only watch so much summer league or preseason this or mid-season that. People want a league that goes from start of the summer through end of the summer. You’ve got the whole league [The Big 3] right there.

You released your Mt. Westmore album, Bad MFs (on the metaverse blockchain), alongside Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short earlier this year. What was the most rewarding part of the process of creating that album?

Just being able to rhyme with some of my favorite artists, some of my friends. Some of the people I look up to in a lot of ways, so it was just like doing the record with your cousins or something. It just felt good. And hey, it’s a great record. We’re gonna release it [for streaming and retail]. We released it in the metaverse, but we gonna release it in the universe coming up soon and everybody can get a chance to hear what we did. It was fun, man. I enjoy going on stage with those dudes, hanging with them dudes. I’m gonna get them on this ice coffee and we’re gonna keep it moving.

Your legendary track, “No Vaseline”, was recently voted as the greatest diss record of all time on Twitter? Did you happen to see that?

Yeah, I saw it. I never knew where it finished, it’s always up there in the running. You know, it’s been some great diss songs over the history of Hip Hop. Every one seems like the greatest one for the time when they come out. So for mine to still be up there, I’m honored. I’m honored to just let people know I was ferocious back then and I’m still ferocious.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of your album, The Predator. How would you describe your mindstate during the creation of that album?

I really just wanted to show people that I can rhyme. That it wasn’t all about controversial topics. It wasn’t just a gimmick about, you know, being the loudest voice or saying things that I knew that would make people react. People just thought I was kind of like a shock artist, you know. [That] I was just doing it for shock value and that it wasn’t real. So I felt like on [that] album, I really had to show my MC skills. That I could pick topics from anywhere and make good records out of them. So I felt like I had something to prove with that record, fo’sho.

What can fans look forward to from you on the acting, directing, and producing side of things?

I’m gonna keep giving you good work. That’s what I pride myself on, quality, not quantity. I won’t do the most records or the most movies, but I will do some of your favorite movies, some of your favorite records for sure because I really take my time to make sure that I’m giving the people quality. So I’m just trying to always up my game so I can give the people good stuff because I don’t want to waste nobody time and I don’t want to waste nobody money on something that I created. I want people to enjoy it and cherish it. So, I’m gonna keep on working, you know.