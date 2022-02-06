Janet Jackson Never Lies: A Poem By Kevin Powell

won’t wait till she gone
to see what we got
cocoa-creamed queen in a big yellow taxi
mother father nine children
two-bedroom shoebox house
gary, indiana kool-aid acid test
generational trauma passed around
like a stillborn
baby
tucked inside a moth-ridden blanket
god’s gracious gift
her nametag
walking miracle
her laundry bag
little girls have dreams too
little girls want control too
super-woman super-star
african songs african griots
kidnappings middle passages
plantations beatings rapes of grown-ish bodies
reconstruction jim crow minstrel shows
black women blamed banished
like they still the un-godly mules of the earth
she smiles anyway she smiles anyway
sugar bowl of color envy malfunctioning
like a tree branch chopping a rope in half
you can shade her resume
but you can’t shade her hustle and flow
Sunday, May 16, 2021
9:00pm
© 2020 Kevin Powell