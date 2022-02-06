Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Janet Jackson Never Lies: A Poem By Kevin Powell

One VIBE contributor pays homage to the pop music icon.

janet jackson on stage dressed in
Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for MTV

won’t wait till she gone
to see what we got
cocoa-creamed queen in a big yellow taxi
mother father nine children
two-bedroom shoebox house
gary, indiana kool-aid acid test
generational trauma passed around
like a stillborn
baby
tucked inside a moth-ridden blanket
god’s gracious gift
her nametag
walking miracle
her laundry bag
little girls have dreams too
little girls want control too
super-woman super-star
african songs african griots
kidnappings middle passages
plantations beatings rapes of grown-ish bodies
reconstruction jim crow minstrel shows
black women blamed banished
like they still the un-godly mules of the earth
she smiles anyway she smiles anyway
sugar bowl of color envy malfunctioning
like a tree branch chopping a rope in half
you can shade her resume
but you can’t shade her hustle and flow

 

 

Sunday, May 16, 2021
9:00pm
© 2020 Kevin Powell

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad