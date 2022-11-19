Key Glock Talks ‘PRE5L’ EP, Continuing Young Dolph’s Charitable Legacy, And His Creative Confidence

Key Glock performing on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

The past 365 days have been a whirlwind for Key Glock.

From coping with the tragic murder of his CEO, collaborator, and family member Young Dolph to leading the charge for Dolph’s Paper Route Empire (PRE), Glock has had both his hands and mind full during that period. Yet, the 25-year-old has admirably shouldered the load, taking much of 2022 to grieve and regroup while largely staying off the radar musically.

Now, the Memphis rap star has reemerged with a new EP, his first full-length project since Dolph’s passing on Nov. 17, 2021. Released exactly one year after that fateful day, the five-track EP, titled PRE5L, finds Glock getting back to business. Building on the momentum set by his Yellow Tape 2 album—which debuted within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and became his most successful body of work to date— PRE5L finds the rapper in a triumphant mood, as he delivers copious amounts of the measured, yet cocksure material he’s been known for since breaking into the music scene.

In addition to new music, Glock and the PRE family are continuing Dolph’s legacy of charitable endeavors in his hometown of Memphis and beyond with Young Dolph National Day of Service. On the anniversary of his murder, the event included sites in 14 cities and offered the public free food, clothes, school supplies, haircuts, and more. And with plans for a forthcoming tour, as well as a new posthumous album release from Young Dolph in the works, Glock and the Paper Route Empire are closing out the year on a strong note while building towards the future.

Before the anniversary of Dolph’s death, VIBE spoke with Key Glock about his new EP, Young Dolph National Day of Service, his creative confidence, and what he has in store for the future.

You dropped your new EP today. What’s its title and what inspired the name?

The title of the EP is PRE5L. And didn’t nothing really inspire the title. The title is what it is, it speaks for itself. So that’s what it is.

Today also happens to be the one-year anniversary of Dolph’s death. What emotions do you think will be running through your mind?

I don’t know, bro, I ain’t even gonna lie. Hopefully, I’ll be thinking positive. That’s all.

You previously mentioned that you weren’t planning on dropping new music this year. So what made you change your mind?

Really…I’m gonna be honest. Well, I’ll tell you the main reason. My partner inspired me. My homie, he goes by the name of Drip. He dropped an EP, and he just put me in the mode because I ain’t really want to drop no music. He said, “Bro, you need to pop it. Ain’t nobody really on nothing right now.” So I was like, “You’re right.” So what other name to call it than what I called it, what I named it.

How would you describe the vibe of this album?

It’s unpredictable, I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t even know. I don’t want to say [nothing]. I’m just gonna let everybody tune in and let them give me their feedback on their own. I don’t even want to speak on it.

Would you say that it’s something that your fans would expect or you’re trying new things or adding new wrinkles?

Nah, they never know what to expect. I’m the most unexpected person you probably know, homie. You never know with me, so nah, they don’t know what to expect.

Does the tape have any features on it, or is it just you?

Yeah, a couple of ’em got features, not all of ’em.

Key Glock performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Who are the artists you locked in with?

His name Glizzock (smirks).

Who are the producers that you locked in with?

Bandplay***, Tay Keith, Hitkidd. You know, I’m staying at home with it, really. I’m staying solid. I’m staying with the foundation.

There are five tracks on the album, but what are a couple songs that especially stick out that you think the fans are going to really gravitate to?

Hmm… “Jigsaw.” “Forgive Me.” “Spike Lee.” “Die Trying.” And “Tell Me.” Those five. You said two, but I said five (laughs).

What are one of those songs when you were making the song, you enjoyed the vibe in the studio or you were in your zone? I know that you’re gonna say all of your music (laughs), but give us one.

(Laughs) You can’t ask me nothing about my work, bro. I look at myself like “Him,” like I’m that. Can’t nobody talk [down] to me [about my music]. Whatever I made is priceless. It’s antique, it’s timeless. So I ain’t gonna lie, bro, I just got too much confidence in myself. You can’t tell me nothing about me without me giving you an answer like that. It’s just straight up.

So it’s loaded from the top to the bottom, basically?

Hell yeah, for sure. Five out of five.

PRE is partnering with the Ida Mae Foundation and The Confess Project of America for Young Dolph National Day of Service, a community event that takes place on Thursday. What can the public expect?

First thing they can expect is what they always expect: the love. The material stuff really don’t count, but coats, food, turkey, all that. School supplies, whatever you name it. Whatever they need within the time period of the year, we make sure we be there. We come through for it. So when school get ready to start, we make sure we got school supplies. Like Christmas, Thanksgiving…we want to make sure everybody eat, make sure everybody got something on their back when it’s cold outside. This year, we’re doing something new. We’re doing free haircuts. Just [showing] love, basically.

Rapper Young Dolph and Key Glock attend the Def Jam Celebrates NBA All Star Weekend at Milk Studios in Hollywood With Performances by 2 Chainz, Fabolous & Jadakiss, Presented by Patron Tequila at Milk Studios on February 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Def Jam

Given that Dolph was always charitable, always giving back during his life, how important is it to continue and build on that legacy?

It’s very important. To me, it’s like a way of life. I believe in the saying, “The more you give, the more you receive.” And I don’t mind giving to the ones that I know need it because I’ve been in that position before, I know how it feel. And I don’t like asking nobody for nothing.

It’s been a hard year, obviously, with the loss [of Young Dolph], but it’s also been a great year for PRE. Y’all have been coming out with projects, still leading the charge. What do you think Dolph would say, seeing you and all the homies still keeping the grind going and keeping the legacy and the name out there?

Go get the money. That’s the main thing. Go get the money.

What are the biggest lessons you learned from Dolph that’s crossed your mind, or that you relied on this year?

I can’t really even just pinpoint nothing out like that, bro. I ain’t trying to think on nothing like that, I ain’t even gonna lie to you.

With the year coming to a close, what would you say are your goals for the next year?

I ain’t gonna lie. Next year, I’m finna turn the knob up a little higher. I’m finna go on tour again. I wasn’t gonna say nothing, but it is what it is. I’m finna go right back on tour. Me, I’m different. I can stream, and I can sell tickets. It ain’t a lot of people like me. Like bro said, I’m gonna go get the money.

Do you have a timetable for when fans can expect to see you on the road?

Nah, not yet. I can just let them know I’m going, though. I know, but I’m not gonna let them know yet. Make sure my rollout is set up first, you know what I’m saying? Make sure everything is straight. I don’t want to just be talking to be talking.

Can fans expect a new Yellow Tape project in 2023?

Nah, I ain’t doing no more of them. I done proved my point.

So the series is done for?

It might be. I might drop it [again] 10 years from now.

Anniversary, a deluxe-type joint?

Yeah, 10 years from now. I might bring it [back]. Ain’t no telling. Who knows.

Where would you say PRE5L stacks up in your catalog?

I told you, you can’t ask me sh*t like that. This the No. 1 right now. It has to be. No. 1. And you ain’t even heard it yet (laughs). Straight up.

—

Listen to Key Glock’s PRE5L below.