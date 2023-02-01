Metro Boomin’s First Super Bowl Ad Is Deeper Than Beer — It’s “Full Circle”

Metro Boomin is flustered. The 29-year-old swipes through his phone, trying to recall everything he’s produced over his illustrious career. He’s trying to choose five songs that define his career, and it’s weighing on him. Admittedly, it’s funny to witness. He was composed throughout most of the conversation, but this particular task knocked him off his pivot. His mind is visibly racing; it’s the complete opposite of his cool demeanor at the start of the conversation when he snickered at a question he must get often: “Do you trust me?”

The St. Louis superproducer trusted himself early on. His late mother trusted in his abilities, driving him over eight hours to Atlanta so he could work with many of the artists who still trust him behind the boards to this day. The Heroes & Villains artist has collaborated with Drake, The Weeknd, Future, and many more en route to securing No. 1 albums, songs, and Grammy nominations. Metro Boomin is undeniably one of the most coveted Hip-Hop producers of the last decade, if not all-time.

The Boominati Worldwide founder, impressive resume and all, revels in the fact that people are a lot more alike than they think. Playing off of the concept of “six degrees of separation,” Budweiser tapped Metro for their upcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial titled “Six Degrees Of Budweiser.” The ad depicts six people—from the multi-Platinum producer to a food truck owner to a construction worker—finding common ground through their enjoyment of a crisp, refreshing lager.

“The treatment for this commercial stood out to me because that’s exactly how I feel,” Boomin said. “The concept of everyone from all these different walks of life sharing the same six-pack is just another example of how we may be separated by certain things or certain man-made things, but in the grand scheme, we’re all the same.”

VIBE caught up with Metro Boomin to discuss how it feels appearing in a Super Bowl commercial, who he thinks will be taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy, his favorite wing flavors, the five songs he believes define his career, and more.

VIBE: I have to ask–do you trust me?

Metro Boomin: Yeah, for sure. (laughs) Of course.

You’ve been in commercials before, but how did it feel getting asked to be in a Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser?

Yeah, I’ve done a few commercial spots before. The Super Bowl spot, that’s a whole other stratosphere of the space, so that’s amazing. Seeing that it’s Budweiser and with me being born and raised in St. Louis–it being widely known that I’m born and raised in St. Louis, how I’m always repping for St. Louis–I felt like this was everything meeting. The perfect opportunity. Growing up in St. Louis, we saw Budweiser everywhere. Even in elementary school, I remember we took a trip to the plant where they manufacture everything. These 20-some-odd years later, I can still smell all the yeast. It’s definitely a full-circle moment for me.

What was it like shooting your spot within the ad? Were you able to connect with any of the other people highlighted in the commercial?

I connected well with PineappleCITI. Very talented young lady. Songwriter, rapper. She’s awesome, we vibed out all day. The vibe with everyone on set just felt organic. I’ve had some good vibes on set [before] but this one was the most relaxed.

PineappleCITI appears in the “Six Degrees of Budweiser” Super Bowl LVII commercial.

The theme of the commercial is “Six Degrees of Budweiser.” What does six degrees of separation mean to you?

Man, I’m a regular guy, no matter how much everyone else might look at me or put me in certain spaces. Six degrees of separation for me is: we’re all different, but at the same time, we’re really all the same. I feel like we’re more the same than different, even though we’re different.

The treatment for this commercial stood out to me because that’s exactly how I feel and how I live my day-to-day life. I don’t live a superstar life. I go get my groceries just like everybody else. The concept of everyone from all these different walks of life sharing the same six-pack is just another example of how we may be separated by certain things or certain man-made things, but in the grand scheme, we’re all the same.

You were also in one of the teasers that went out ahead of time. What was the reaction from people when they saw that you’re about to be in this Super Bowl commercial?

Everyone was blowing my phone up. They were like, “A Super Bowl commercial?” And I was like, ‘Yeah! It still hasn’t settled all the way in yet. I’m just as shocked as you all.’ It was a generally positive reaction. Everyone’s been really supportive, excited for the ad, asking questions about the ad. I just let them know “You got to wait. It’s almost here.”

Super Bowl LVII is going to be special ? pic.twitter.com/fjtDTySqr2 — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023

Speaking of the Super Bowl, who do you think is going all the way this year?

You know I’m from Missouri and my Rams–well, now they’re the LA Rams–they’re not in it. Being from Missouri, I feel like I have to ride with Kansas City but I’m not going to lie, Joe and them [Cincinnati] boys looking good. They got so close last year. I feel like this year they’re going to make the extra push.

What’s Metro Boomin’s typical spread for the Super Bowl?

Growing up we’d always have wings and potato skins. Now we’re in this new age. Of course, we still have wings, but I usually just have a chef come cook. My boy Bino, the best chef. I have him come cook. He makes a little bit of everything.

What’s your favorite wing flavor?

I knew that was coming. I’ve always loved barbecue. St. Louis is a barbecue city, Missouri’s a barbecue state. I’m never going to turn on the barbecue. As my palate has grown as an adult, I really love mild wings. It’s just something about mild wings. I like hot wings. I like lemon pepper wings. Here in Atlanta, we have honey hot and honey mild. It might be between the honey hot, honey mild and a good barbecue. Everybody’s barbecue sauce isn’t up to standard. That’s why as an adult now, I just don’t eat barbecue wings all the time because it’s too inconsistent.

You’ve been on a consistent streak of No. 1 albums: Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Savage Mode II, HEROES & VILLAINS. How does it feel to consistently perform at a high level and put out great projects?

It’s a blessing to see that the hard work and time I put into these projects is generally received positively. People are enjoying the music. Living with the music. Being inspired by the music. That’s what I live to do more than anything: inspire. More than any kind of accolades or sales. All that stuff really doesn’t mean anything to me. To know people enjoy the music and are receiving the music as intended, that’s all I can ask for.

Apple Music has the Metro Boomin Essentials and Metro Boomin: The Producer playlists. I want to ask the man himself– if you had to give five records that you feel define you, what would those five records be?

We might need 20 minutes to figure this out. [Records] that define me, that’s crazy. I ain’t going to lie, I’ve done a bunch of interviews; this is definitely one of the craziest questions I probably have ever gotten in my career. I’m going to just say “Karate Chop” off the rip ’cause that was my first big song. I made that beat when I still lived in St. Louis, but it blew up when I was living in Atlanta.

I would say “Dreamcatcher” off my first album. No, I didn’t mean that one, I meant “Borrowed Love” with Swae Lee and WizKid. I feel like I’m pretty dynamic as a person. I like so many different things on different ends of the spectrum. With music, it’s the same way. So I would say that song represents another piece of me. Let’s say “Congratulations” [and] “Diamonds Dancing.” I would say “Heartless” by The Weeknd.