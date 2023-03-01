Michael B. Jordan Is A Hometown Hero In Real Life

“Corny,” is what Michael B. Jordan was once called in high school for sharing the same name with the other famous MJ. In 2023, Jordan has decided to embody the retired NBA star’s famous numeral as he’s deemed this to be his “Jordan Year.” Putting his own numbers up on the board with his directorial debut hitting theaters this month — which requires the 36-year-old to be in top Creed shape — the Newark N.J.-native has still carved out time in his busy schedule to extend his philanthropic hands to the youth.

Jordan recently told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he’s “growing” and “shedding his old self.” Whether that means going after new roles, keeping his next relationship under wraps, or dabbling into other fields besides acting — one thing that has remained unwavering is his passion for his hometown of Newark. The Newark Arts High School alum returned to “Brick City” on a crisp February night to give back in a major way. Partnered with the investment management company Invesco QQQ, Jordan held his annua Legacy Classic HBCU basketball game at the city’s Prudential Center, spearheaded by a string of resourceful workshops leading up to the main event.

“It’s my hometown of Newark man, and it means a lot,” Jordan said ahead of the event while enjoying a Brooklyn Nets game earlier this month. “The HBCU community has been a high topic of conversation the last few years. So to really put something in action in the physical form, and give a platform to these players that normally don’t get that type of recognition, I think is extremely important — especially with the NCAA and the likeness of things opening up and giving opportunities to the young players who normally won’t get a look.”

Entering the arena to roaring applause — humble and coy, well-groomed and gracious — the A-lister’s sex appeal was accidentally present, even if purposely kept courtside. Far beyond the “Sexiest Man Alive” magazine issue and dealing with a very public breakup, Jordan’s passion for his hometown’s prosperity was front and center. He also intended to highlight HBCU culture, which is less prominent in the Garden State. A long way from “sitting in those drama classes” in high school, the renowned actor has now worked hard to be in a position where he can bring scholarships, resources, and educational events to the very citizens he identifies with.

Michael B. Jordan attends the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Prudential Center on February 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Blots of pink and green, gold and black, purple and gold, blue and white, crimson and cream, blue and gold, and brown and gold scattered the stands — all proudly representing the Divine Nine. The court’s latitude showcased the best of the best HBCU marching bands from Norfolk State, Morgan State, Hampton University, and Delaware State. Brass gleamed, drums thumped and woodwinds vibrated familiar tunes, pulling the entire arena to their feet in celebration. And in the belly of the arena, the HBCU athletes went head-to-head, leading Morgan State and Norfolk State University to victory.

Enjoying the game from the sideline, Jordan periodically made his way to center court to flick it up with local organizations, and recipients of scholarships and grants. And of course, to speak on his reasoning for such a heartfelt and cultured event, which was sponsored by Walmart, Doilette, Snickers and Propel Water.

“I think it’s really important,” he said of the different workshops offered. “We have a pitch seminar for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, financial literacy, coding, gaming, really just opening up the doors to a lot of players who may not have gotten these opportunities. I thought it was really important to do it in my hometown.”

However, Jordan wasn’t the only hometown hero to give the city hope that evening. Undefeated boxing champ, Shakur Stevenson, also made an appearance at the fruitful event. Joining the Creed III star and other attendees like Stephen A. Smith for pictures, “The King of Brick City” discussed his upcoming fight against Shuichiro Yoshino on April 8th in the very same Newark arena.

“It means everything. I enjoy it,” Stevenson said about attending the HBCU game. “I love Newark. I love my city. I love everything about my city, and I’m glad that my city made me into the person that I am today.”

Like Jordan, the 25-year-old is still etching out what he wants his legacy to be.

Shakur Stevenson and Michael B. Jordan attend the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Prudential Center on February 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

“My legacy, I want it to be that I was one of the best boxers ever,” he shared. “I love the fact that I see Floyd [Mayweather] going around saying, ‘there will never be another version of him again,’ so just hearing that motivates me and makes me want to outdo him.”

Without dimming the light on the HBCU-focused event, Jordan made sure to get fans revved up for the March 3rd premiere of Creed III co-starring Jonathan Majors. Trailers for the Rocky-derived film were repeatedly rendered on the Jumbotron, gearing up fans to see him play his beloved role as Adonis Creed.

Leaving the youth of Newark with much to look forward to, and more reason to be proud of Black culture, Jordan left yet another everlasting impression this year — something that is far from “corny.”