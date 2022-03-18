Mike Dimes On Bridging Energy And Lyricism During VIBE NEXT SXSW Showcase

Mike Dimes performs onstage at the VIBE NEXT Showcase at Revival Coffee in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2022.

On Wednesday (March 16), VIBE held its NEXT showcase during the SXSW conference in Austin, TX. The event, which highlighted rising artists in Hip-Hop that VIBE feels are on the verge of taking their career and artistry to the “NEXT” level, included performances from Trae Tha Truth, Deante Hitchcock, Mike Dimes, Sparoh, Doeman, Price, Nook Turner, and DJ Chose. Keep it locked here for a series of interviews from the night.

We caught up with Mike Dimes following his VIBE NEXT performance and spoke about his upward trajectory and what fans can expect from him moving forward.

VIBE: You just tore down VIBE’s NEXT SXSW showcase. How would you describe the vibe of the crowd?

Mike Dimes: You know, they was kind of quiet, but they learned how to turn up for your boy Mike Dimes. We’re trying to bring energy in here because we know it’s everybody up and coming. We need to build confidence up in the artist world.

What makes you feel like you’re NEXT up?

Man, I’m just next up because I’m different from a lot of people. And I bring energy that a lot of people don’t do with a lot of lyrics. People usually put hype and lyrics in a different category. I’m bringing them h**s together.

What are some of your recent musical releases?

I just dropped In Dimes We Trust featuring Duke Deuce and my homeboy Zay3k. Me and my whole gang and my whole crew, we worked on [it] together. Everybody tap in, it’s going crazy.

Texas is a constant theme in your music. Can you describe the state’s influence and impact on you as an artist and a person?

Man, Texas is one-of-one. It ain’t too many people out here that’s going big. Most people are from Atlanta, from Florida, L.A., and all of them scenes. We’re trying to bring it back to the South, man, where everything really started. From Texas to Memphis to X, Y, and Z. A lot of people be overlooking Texas, we’re trying to bring all that back because we really got some stars out here.

What are some songs or projects that would give a new listener an idea of who you are as an artist?

Man, everything from In Dimes We Trust, [tracks] one through 12. I haven’t got one bad report from everybody who tapped into the whole project. Only 12 Songs, 30 minutes. Everybody tap in. The whole project is solid. Trust me. I’m not capping.

What would you say is your favorite memory of VIBE magazine?

All I know is that they really had the hot artists on that s**t. If you tap into them, you know about the whole culture of rap music and the rap industry and everything that has to do with this. I believe anybody who’s in the rap industry should tap into ’em.

What’s next for Mike Dimes?

What’s next for Mike Dimes is more fans, more music. More notoriety and more s**t that’s gonna be for y’all. It’s all for y’all, that’s all I do it for.

Listen to Mike Dimes’ ‘In Dimes We Trust’ below.