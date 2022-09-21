‘P-Valley’ Season Two Explores Eerie Pasts, Present Feuds, And Future Plans

Warning: The following review includes spoilers from Season 2 of STARZ’s P-Valley.

Season two of Starz’s conversation-sparking drama, P-Valley, explored the fight to release past transgressions, the lust for power and the need for framily through it all. While fans nearly got their happy ending in Chucalissa, the show’s writers kept their promise: “It can’t all be plates of yams and public declarations of love.”

Imitating life through art, the COVID-19 pandemic hit The Pynk hard. After an explosive first season, promise settled in the air for season two, with the club under the new co-ownership of Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and LaKiesha Hailey Autumn Colton Savage Night (Elarica Johnson). But as Uncle Clifford’s rule No. 29.763 foreshadowed: “You be careful who you let through the do’ ‘cause you can’t save every sangle h*e.”

Hailey’s longing for power over The Pynk became her own demise. After being knocked off her high horse, fans bid a permanent farewell to this season’s shiesty villain. Uncle Clifford’s rule No. 88, unbeknownst to Hailey, marked the end of her money-fueled fight to the top: “Don’t ever forget, just ’cause a b***h good at keepin’ the peace, don’t mean she ain’t good at wagin’ war.” Clifford tipped the ownership of The Pynk back in her own favor, costing Hailey millions in potential profit. In one fell swoop, Hailey was left to fend for herself—again.

Hailey failed to acknowledge that The Pynk was not just a club, but Uncle Clifford’s legacy, birthright, and home. Hailey never cared about being part of Clifford’s chosen family, and it was her true intentions that ultimately sealed her fate.

But Hailey’s true intentions weren’t the only ones revealed. By episode 209, “Snow,” it was confirmed that Big Bone arrived at The Pynk for the sole purpose of avenging Montavius’ death—a past transgression that affected many key players at the club. After sending a photo of the deceased’s ring to an unknown recipient, her revelation culminates in the kidnapping of Diamond. Big Bone was holding more power than many assumed, while the other woman in Diamond’s life, Keyshawn, desperately clung to the little she had. She had finally regained the trust of her Pynk framily, and made plans to escape her abusive relationship. But in a tragic instant, Keyshawn’s season-long fairytale arc did not bring her happy ending—a testament to the relentless obstacles many domestic violence victims face. And with Diamond hanging in the balance, there is no white knight to save her.

With all this strife, one driving force brought light to an otherwise dark and somber season: the love between Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). As season two began with the pair on the outskirts, it was daunting for fans to see how their relationship would unfold. Fans were introduced to Murda’s first love, Big Teak (John Clarence Stewart), whose suicide leads Murda back into the arms of Clifford.

This season, Murda and Clifford’s love was thwarted by stings of regret and fear. After Murda’s return, it’s Clifford who continues to push him away, conjuring excuses as to why they shouldn’t be together despite their magnetic pull. Amidst Ernestine’s battle with COVID, the couple grew closer, revealing that they needed each other more than they’d like to admit. Viewers are gifted with peak romance in the finale, as Murda and Clifford make their love known publicly.

While the past may be in the past (for now), each member of this framily is stepping into an uncertain future. Though P-Valley’s renewal has yet to be confirmed, season three is already so full of potential. Will we finally explore the backstory of Lil Murda? Might we learn more about the longstanding relationship between Clifford and Corbin Kyle? Not to mention, there’s all sorts of mystery surrounding Keyshawn, Diamond, and Derrick’s fates. Fans will have to wait to find out if closed doors actually lead to open windows or dead ends. Either way, we know heads will be held high. Because as Uncle Clifford rule No. 77 states: “Sometimes you gotta make falling look like rising in this motherf**ka.”