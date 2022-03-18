Price Talks New EP And Making Music With A Message At VIBE NEXT SXSW Showcase

On Wednesday (March 16), VIBE held its NEXT showcase during the SXSW conference in Austin, TX. The event, which highlighted rising artists in Hip-Hop that VIBE feels are on the verge of taking their career and artistry to the “NEXT” level, included performances from Trae Tha Truth, Deante Hitchcock, Mike Dimes, Sparoh, Doeman, Price, Nook Turner, and DJ Chose. Keep it locked here for a series of interviews from the night.

We caught up with Price following his VIBE NEXT performance and spoke about his upward trajectory and what fans can expect from him moving forward.

VIBE: You just tore down VIBE’s NEXT SXSW showcase. How would you describe the vibe of the crowd?

Price: Man, I f**ked with it, bro. It’s been a few years since I’ve been here at South By [Southwest] and for this to be my first show back, it was dope ’cause, like I told the crowd, South By is about the artist engaging with the people. Normally you go to shows, it’s about the people engaging with the artist, but South By is about the artist engaging with the people and the people are gonna match the show energy, and the people giving me such great love here at VIBE. So, I appreciate VIBE for incorporating me into the show, and I feel good.

What makes you feel like you’re NEXT up?

Man, I mean other than the fact that I put in over 10,000 hours at this, I’ve got platinum plaques everywhere from producing and writing. And I just believe that what I have to say and my voice—for not only the music industry but for my people, specifically [people of color], Black people, American-African people—nobody is coming with the message and the delivery and what I got to bring to the game, man. It’s never been done. Malcolm X didn’t rap, so, we’re coming for that type of lane.

You have a new album, The Price EP, dropping this Friday (March 18). How does it feel to have a new body of work to present to the public?

Bro, I’m on a high right now, It’s my first major release as a solo artist. I’m teamed up with the most legendary African-American label of all time, Motown Records. Like, I couldn’t ask for more. And I get to put out the music that I want, I love, and I believe in. I don’t got no complaints, king.

What are some songs you’re excited for the fans to hear?

I can’t wait for them to hear “Problems” featuring Wale. That’s gonna be a big song that’s really going to heal people. “Squabble” featuring Wyclef Jean. Wyclef Jean is narrating the whole project, so, man, I can’t wait for them to hear the whole EP but for sure “Problems,” man.

What do you hope fans take away from this project?

My goal truly is to just get fans to really get to know who I am more. I’m hoping that I’m conveying my story and my life experiences properly to where a fan could just tell a person everything about Price. I mean, people could tell you Wiz Khalifa loves weed, he loves good vibes, good energy, I want you to be able to know Price. And then they’re gonna know that nobody’s rapping-rapping like this bar-for-bar. Facts.

What would you say is your favorite memory of VIBE Magazine

Man, I don’t want to be cliché, but, of course, the Death Row [Records] covers and s**t, when Pac had VIBE on smash. But really, I’ve had big experiences with VIBE. In my past group, Audio Push, they’ve done a lot of big stuff for us and always been supportive. They’ve always been supportive of me since I’ve been solo. It’s like what memory isn’t dope?

What’s next for Price?

Yeah, man, after the album, we drop my first book Generational Cures. I’m already campaigning for it, so, we’re letting it be known. It’s the first of my book series and I’m excited for the people to get it, man. We’re bringing a whole different thing to the game, man. It’s about Black ownership, Black legacies. Building legacies, financial freedom. This is what we’re on, this is what we’re preaching, it’s what we’re practicing.