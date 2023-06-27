Rakim Celebrates Hip-Hop 50 With Sprite And ‘Follow The Leader’ 35th Anniversary

Some need to quench their thirst to keep their cool, but when you’re as smooth as Rakim, it’s more of a desire than a necessity. Having spent the majority of his career shrouded in mystery, Sprite is one of the few brands the rap icon has partnered with. If it’s not the limelight he’s after, what motivates one of the greatest, most elusive figures in Hip-Hop history to become a ambassador? According to The R, the answer is quite simple. “It’s been dope, man,” he says of the relationship. “Sprite is huge and they’ve always been supporting Hip-Hop, music and, of course, sports. For them to embrace Hip-Hop, it shows that they had understanding on what was going on way back in the ‘80s, man.”

Rakim performs at the Apple Store in Soho on November 20, 2009 in New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, the brand recently unveiled a new campaign featuring Rakim, fellow rap vet Nas and leaders of the new school Latto and GloRilla. The campaign features commercials of Ra and the other artists performing a remixed version of The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight.” The brand also unveiled a new limited-edition flavor called Lymonade Legacy. Holding court as the official beverage sponsor of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour, the company will also be unveiling its “Summer of Drops,” which includes access to exclusive content, merchandise and special events.

Brand collaborations aside, Rakim has plenty up his sleeve for 2023 and beyond. The 55-year-old sounds as invigorated as ever and is even teasing the potential of adding to his grailed discography.

VIBE spoke with Rakim about Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, receiving his flowers from JAY-Z, the 35th anniversary of Eric B. & Rakim’s Follow the Leader album, and more.

VIBE: You recently starred in a Sprite Campaign in honor of Hip-Hop 50. How did that opportunity come about?

Rakim: Well, it was dope, man. I’ve been a fan for a while. We did some work back in the day, the Obey Your Thirst [campaign] and it was dope that they called me for this campaign that they’re doing now, representing 50 Years of Hip Hop, which is dope. And again, they called up and put me on board.

The campaign also features Nas, Latto and GloRilla. Did you have the opportunity to meet those artists and if so, what were your thoughts?

Yes, I met GloRilla at the Grammys. It was dope, we sat at the same table and chopped it up a little bit. An up-and-coming dope artist. And it was cool the way they kind of mixed the tables up, so we all got a chance to mingle and chop it up. Latto, we spoke on a phone a few times, chopping it up about the campaign, trying to get things popping. We got some special treats coming. It’s just a dope look for Hip-Hop and when we all came aboard on the project, it’s like a family thing.

Speaking of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, what would you say Hip-Hop means to you?

It means so much, man. You know, when you kind of put it in perspective, you can only ask yourself, ‘Well, what would I be doing without it?’ You know what I mean? ‘Where would I be without it, who would I be without it?’ And that’s what really puts it in perspective and lets you know how much it means, definitely to me. I’ve always been in love with music and to be able to express it in Hip-Hop form, it’s a beautiful thing, word up.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of you and Eric B’s sophomore album Follow the Leader. How would you describe your mentality during the creation of that album?

Well, back in the day, you’re hungry, you’re young. You’re trying to keep your foot in the door and at the same time, trying to get better. So that album was almost like letting people know the first one was dope and I’m gonna try to make sure the second one is just as dope. So just trying to stay hungry and understand that I’m my hardest competition. So, just trying to be better than your last album, which was Paid In Full.

One track on Follow the Leader that’s a certified classic is “Microphone Fiend.” Take us into the making of that record and what inspired you to create it?

‘Microphone Fiend’ was a concept that I came up with kind of just vibing off the original sample. The original sample is [Average White Band’s] “School Boy Crush” and to me, it’s like I got a crush on a mic, you know what I mean? Like a ‘microphone fiend,’ so it kind of morphed into [that]. So yeah, just showing and telling everybody how much I love emceeing, how much I love Hip-Hop and and I wasn’t gonna let nothing stop that.

Are there any plans to drop any music or any other projects anytime soon that you want to mention?

Oh, no doubt. Well, I can mention it, but I can’t mention it. But yeah, I got some big projects on the table, man. I’m working with some big producers on some big things. I try to keep a lot of things under the rug until it happens; I like the element of surprise. But Rakim got some big things for 2023.

You were known for injecting teachings from the Five Percent Nation of Gods and Earths into your music, which influenced people across the globe. Do you feel there’s a place for mathematics in Hip-Hop today?

Yeah, I think so, man. I think a lot of kids, believe it or not, with access to the internet, kids hear things. They might hear something in a record and they research it. I mean, a lot of kids do. So, I think at this time, we should be more assertive now that the kids are a little more knowledgeable and conscious and looking for it. I think we should be a little more assertive with conscious rap and information for the kids, as well as the nation of Hip-Hop and just the listeners in general. Definitely the time to do that.

Earlier this year, footage of JAY-Z paying homage to you went viral. What was your reaction to that run-in growing into a cultural moment?

Things like that, for me, brings everything [and] puts everything in perspective. You know, Hip-Hop, it’s hard to get love from your peers. You know what I mean? It’s a real, real tough business, man. But I [been] met JAY. We met a bunch of times back in the day, seen each other a bunch of times, but never really had a chance to sit down and kick over with each other. So, I never really knew how he felt about what I do. And to see him that day, that was the Grammys. To holla at him and get that love man, for me, just put everything in perspective and lets me know that I did something good. And also that I’m loved from my peers and that’s really important in hip hop. So big up to JAY, man. I definitely appreciated that.

Ageism in Hip-Hop has become a thing of the past, as rap artists are releasing music well into their 50s. How has it been to see artists like Jay, Nas, Busta and more remain active?

Man, that’s one of the most important things that Hip-Hop need. When we look at the other genres of music, you look at R&B, you look at jazz, you know there’s no limit on that. And there’s no limit to greatness. I told my man Nas that one day after he kept dropping successful album after successful album after successful album. And I texted him one day and just said ‘Man, keep doing your thing, my brother. There’s no limit to greatness, keep going.’ And that’s what Hip-Hop listeners gotta understand, man. If we still have the passion and we still love Hip-Hop and the music is good, there’s no reason to put a limit on age. Hip-Hop, we have people that’s over 60 that were born under Hip Hop, that still listen to Hip Hop, today. So do they have to keep listening to old school music or can we facilitate music for the listeners that’s still [fans]. You know, I’m 55 and I’m sure there’s plenty of people that’s far older than I am that love Hip-Hop. So there’s a market out there, we just gotta stop limiting ourselves and thinking it’s young music, it’s culture. If we keep saying Hip-Hop is culture then there’s no limit on it.