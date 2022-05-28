Exclusive: Rapsody Talks Working With Sanaa Lathan In Upcoming Feature Film Debut, ‘On The Come Up’

Having established herself as one of the best lyricists in Hip-Hop today, Rapsody is looking to expand her brand while showcasing her talents outside of music. The Grammy-nominated rapper recently revealed that she’s secured a role in a forthcoming film, in which she’ll star alongside actress and director Sanaa Lathan.

“I’ve been working on a film with Sanaa called ‘On The Come Up’ where I coach the main actress,” Rapsody told VIBE exclusively. “And I did music along with 1500 or Nothing for the film, so that was an amazing experience. I feel like we’ll start promoting that sooner than later.”

Rapsody’s involvement in the musical side of things may come as second nature to the decorated veteran, however, she admits that working in front of the camera in an actual acting capacity was an adjustment, but credits Lathan with bringing her on board and showing her the ropes and various tools of the trade.

“It was an amazing experience, it was something that I want to do a lot more,” she said. “I love film and to tie film and music together when I have the opportunity. I definitely was excited when they brought me on board, but it was dope. Sanaa opened the door and she allowed me to learn a lot about filmmaking, the process, and she trusted my ear. We worked well together along with Larrance Dopson in just creating something dope, musically.”

While putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming album, which is slated to drop later this year, is her top priority, her work on On The Come Up isn’t far behind, as she explains that those two endeavors are “the biggest things” on her plate at the moment.

“I have no idea,” she laughs while responding to inquiries of a possible release date for On The Come Up. “I don’t know how the film timetables work, but I’m just excited. I’ve seen the movie four or five times and I’m super in love with it. I think it’s gonna be dope and important for the culture.”