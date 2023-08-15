Roy Woods’ ‘Mixed Emotions’ Album Delayed By Label Issues And Pandemic

Roy Woods is finally back. The 27-year-old crooner released his latest album Mixed Emotions on July 27 and revealed some reasons why he took such a long break since his 2017 LP Say Less.

“I never usually get excited but I’m excited for this,” the Toronto artist told VIBE. “Usually I’m just ready, in the mode, but I’m very excited. This is a body of work that [I’ve] been really personal and passionate about where I can say I love everything on it. Every song has its purpose, its meaning, has its story that’s really purposeful.”

The OVO Sound artist revealed that he did not intend to take over five years off following Say Less. “If you told me I was going to pull a Frank Ocean, I would have laughed at you,” he joked. “I took a break after 2018 on the [Aubrey And Three Migos] tour just for mental health, just to get my mind right. Realize who do I want to be going forward.”

While Roy Woods did release an EP in 2020 titled Dem Times, it still wasn’t the right time to put out a full album due to internal issues with his label. “Right after that I just started dealing with the label,” he said. “Me and the label are going back and forth. They’re not happy with stuff, I’m not happy with stuff. We’re just trying to figure stuff out. Now we all are! But it was a whole process behind the scenes that I can’t even really speak about too much because we’re all just trying to figure it out.”

Mixed Emotions, Woods’ third studio album, is a 17-track effort with features from Coi Leray, Vory, and Jada Kingdom. He led into the album with several singles, namely the 2023 releases “Test What I Know,” “Don’t Mind Me,” “Young Boy Problems,” and “Don’t Love Me.” Check out VIBE’s full conversation with Roy above.