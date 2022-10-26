Vince Staples And Converse Strike Creative Gold In Their New Campaign

Somewhere nestled between Run-D.M.C.’s love for Adidas and Nelly & the St. Lunatics allegedly jacking up the price of Nike’s Air Force 1, West Coast emcees were erecting a shrine to the Converse Chuck Taylor. Over the years, the canvas sneaker has been donned by rap’s elite — Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The Game, DJ Quik, and Kendrick Lamar. So, it’s only fitting that the brand’s latest campaign taps Vince Staples, one of Hip-Hop’s brightest creative phenoms from the West Coast.

Converse is adamant about supporting and cultivating the world’s next rising talent. So much so that the 114-year-old brand has crafted its “Create Now. Create Next.” campaign around one concept: pulling in creatives from Los Angeles to Johannesburg.

“Create Now. Create Next.” is touted as a “first-of-its-kind” campaign. Converse enlisted over 20 bright minds to disseminate their creative processes and visions through a series of individually crafted, six-second films. The aim? To redefine the act of co-creation and serve as a platform for discovery.

Converse’s campaign features and supports talents like Honey Dijon, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Turnstile, A1 x J1, and more. Included creatives were tasked with conveying their experiences and passions through their bite-sized film’s distinct appearance and music. And it’s in just six seconds that you notice what drives Staples’ and Converse’s longstanding partnership: an unwavering dedication to authenticity.

“It’s one thing to talk to people,” said Asif Husain, Converse’s Director of Global Consumer Communications. “It’s another thing to include them in the process. So instead of creating marketing that we think hits all the buttons, what we’ve done, and especially with this campaign and with the All-Star community, we’re bringing them into the process.”

VIBE caught up with the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper and actor Vince Staples to discuss his partnership with the storied sneaker brand. We also touched on his desire to create and willingness to remain faithful to his West Coast roots.

So you recently partnered with Converse for their “Create Next. Create Now.” campaign. How did that opportunity come about with you?

They hit us up. All this stuff was organic. We have a history of working with Converse in the past, so when it was time to do the anniversary thing for the campaign, we greatly appreciate it, and that’s just how that came to fruition.

I know Converse and West Coast culture go hand-in-hand. How has it been being involved with their campaign?

It’s just always a great opportunity to do things that are synonymous with home and how people view us and things that have given us a sense of voice and a sense of creativity or ownership of something. It’s just an honor to be involved in this.

I know you mentioned the honor of it being connected to your home. What does that creative process look like for you, infusing bits and pieces of where you’re from and your roots?

I mean, it’s pretty simple. I didn’t really have much of [a] creative process in the campaign. They had great photography, and they had a great director there. Converse has a great creative team, so it was just plug-and-play. When you work with people who have a distinct vision, it becomes easy. So, Converse has always had a strong vision. It wasn’t much work for me. It was mostly showing up and knowing where the people you work with fit in the grand scheme , and they did a great job. They’re not going to ask you anything that’s out of character. Because they believe in the artist’s sense of self and being able to stand their own ground.

West Coast rapper Vince Staples as he appears in the six-second ad for Converse’s “Create Now. Create Next.” campaign. (Photo courtesy of Converse)

I know you said it’s not much for you, and it’s more so the team behind it, but, looking at that six-second video that’s on your Instagram, it seems like you’re leaning harder into that actor side.

With that video, you also had a caption. I’m not sure if it was you or Converse who put the caption on it, but it was “watching the world and knowing how people speak are the two things that matter most.” Explain that to me. Why are those the two most important things to you, and how will we see that importance showcased through this union?

It’s music. If you don’t know what’s happening in the world or how people are communicating, how could you communicate a song? It’s not anything of super depth to me. That’s what music is: social commentary and knowing how to speak. So, if you think about what Hip-Hop is, it comes with certain language, certain mannerisms, and certain cultural things that are specific to it, just like every other genre. So you need those two things to make music.

It sounds like a mission statement. So how will you implement that in going forward with your work with Converse?

I’ve been doing it for the past 15 years. So it’s like I put on my first mixtape 11 years ago. So, I’ve been doing it. Converse as a partner isn’t about shifting anything; it’s about just pushing for whatever the artist’s creative vision is. I don’t do the mission statements or anything like that, man.

I’m just out here making stuff, and I’ve been doing it for a long time, and Converse has been supporting me. We’ve been partnered for a long time, which speaks testaments to what they’re doing. They gave me a shoe for my second album, and not because it was a big high, selling album, it’s because they liked the creative vision behind it, so I think that’s part of Converse.

Interesting take. How has the “Create Now. Create Next” enabled you as an artist, rapper, actor, and this thirst that you have to “make stuff , ” as you put it?

Converse recognizes it what it was, we’re at the point of time where people are pushing forward creativity or people making their own versions of everything on social media, putting their creative twist on it.

And they see the way in which the world is going and getting with it. I think that’s what Converse has done since the beginning: [adapting to] different cultures. That’s what they’re doing in their regard. We’re at the point in time where everybody’s creative.

What are you hoping comes out of this newly announced campaign? What do you hope comes out as a result of your working with Converse? Or do you not have any hopes at all?

It’s for the love, man. They have always shown love whenever we reached out, so when they reach out, we show love back. I don’t have to get anything from it; I’m just happy to be a part of it because I know what they represent.