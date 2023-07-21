Why yasiin bey Would Never Do ‘Tiny Desk’ And Other Random Musings

“Pardon any shenanigans” was how yasiin bey ended our conversation, but the phrase aptly summed up the chaotic eight-minute chat. We caught up with bey during the promo run for his installment of Audible’s Words + Music series.

During the episode, the 49-year-old Brooklyn native guides listeners through his personal and musical journeys, starting with his Brooklyn roots. He later details his relationship with spirituality and names his creative influences. In between the intimate musings told to M-1 of Dead Prez, bey offers new performances and remixes of “Priority,” “Revelations,” “Ms. Fat Booty,” and “Hip Hop.”

As eloquent and cohesive as that account was, the promotional sit-down was a bit more scatterbrained. Though we’re unsure if that was intentional or felicitous, nothing could’ve predicted the following insight. Find out when the Brown Sugar star fell in love with Hip-Hop, his true thoughts on Tiny Desk, what it’s been like for him on Erykah Badu’s Unfollow Me Tour, and how he feels about the current state of rap.

VIBE: When did you fall in love with Hip-Hop?

yasiin bey: That’s a big question. 1981 in The Bronx, first time I heard [Run D.M.C.’s] ‘It’s Like That.’ I was eight years old. I didn’t know what a career was. I just knew that I heard something unlike anything I had ever heard before, and from then on it was just like, ’What is that? Where is that?’ And every time I heard or experienced that, it just produced something indescribable in terms of an experience for me as a young child, so that’s my earliest memories. That and Planet Rock. Hearing Planet Rock in my neighborhood in Brooklyn at the pizza shop.

That’s dope. I’m from New York too, so I get it. How did you cultivate such a safe space around you as an artist?

I don’t know. I put a password on my phone.

Did it have anything to do with your tribe and being a part of the Soulquarians?

Maybe.

What advice would you have for those rappers wanting to carry the torch but who may not have a collective like that?

My advice to rappers who want to carry torches is to be very careful with torches. They’re flammable.

Solid advice. And so I was listening to your episode, and in it you said Bilal mentioned something about getting honest. So what does getting honest mean to you, per se? Would that define your current era in your life?

I don’t know what to say to you nerds. I’m just expressing what I find beautiful. If people agree or disagree with that, I don’t know. I find it beautiful, so I do it. I appreciate everybody putting up with these shenanigans.

Tony Krash

That’s real. On the Unfollow Me tour with Erykah Badu, it seems like you spin into your own orbit while performing. Where do you go mentally and spiritually when you perform live?

Well, first I have to go to the venue and then everything else just happens after that.

Mm-hmm. Is it you tap into a certain element or you just do whatever comes to you in that moment?

Well, we do sound check, and then I plug the microphone in and I check the mic, so I guess that’s where I plug into, right? I plug into the power base there, and then I start rapping. It’s pretty loud, but we adjust the volumes and I just tap into that source first. Well, I mean at least the sound check. Oh, you mean creatively?

Yes, creatively.

Oh, I don’t know. Water?

You just go with the flow, whatever happens in that moment?

That sounds good. I feel like.

Also, in your Audible episode, you said that poetry was your favorite medium, so would you ever put that in a book format?

Oh, would I write a book of poetry?

Yeah.

Oh, come on, nerds. I mean, seriously? You’re going to ask, am I going to write a book of poetry? I don’t know, maybe.

Or would you prefer to incorporate that into a Tiny Desk performance?

I don’t want to go on Tiny Desk.

You don’t want to?

No.

It’s not for everybody.

I mean, it looks like you rhyming in somebody’s … I mean, no diss to anybody that’s done it. There’s been some great ones, but no, I feel like I’m rhyming in somebody nursery. Hey man, come on the tour bus. I don’t like that title either. Tiny Desk. Just come to my little Tiny Desk. I’m sorry, but no—God bless Tiny Desk.

Coming from Blue Note Jazz Fest last year and Erykah Badu’s Unfollow Me Tour this year, are there plans for you to headline your own tour soon?

Oh, you going to say something now, huh? Look, she trying to set me up with big question. Look at these nerds, man. These nerds are savvy, dude. Man, I’m telling you. Listen to these nerds. They sophisticated nerds, man. You know man, I’m working on some things.

We like to hear that. What is that experience like for you reconnecting with Erykah Badu on tour?

Well, Erykah is one of my oldest and dearest friends and contemporaries, and she’s a legend beyond. I call her Sensei. I think the other question is what is it like for the audience to experience all this dopeness? What is it like for them?

As someone who was in the audience, it was an amazing experience, I would say.

Thank you. See. Yeah, thank you. We’re having a good time, trying. Hey, just being honest. It’s been a great experience. All jokes aside, it’s been great.

How do you feel about the current state of Hip-Hop as it celebrates the 50th anniversary?

Oh, man. What can I say about Hip-Hop? I don’t know, nerds. I love it. What it is and what they’ve been calling it are two different things as one of the elders told me. It’s beautiful. I love it. I mean, there’s ups and downs with everything, but I have a lot of hope and beauty that I experience as a result of creating music and art in general, so God bless you Hip-Hop, knucklehead. I love you.