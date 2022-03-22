Normani Lives With Love After Heartbreak On “Fair”

Cynicism is a growing phenomenon in music. True love songs are hard to come by these days. Deriving its name from Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” Yellow Diamonds is a series of lyric breakdowns in which VIBE Senior Music Editor Austin Williams celebrates songs that sound like love found in a hopeless mainstream.

Earlier this month, I wrote about Kehlani’s “little story” and the big ambition of closure. As this column maintains its rejection of cynicism, occasionally considering the complicated optimism of still loving someone after losing them has been something I’ve found intellectually rewarding. This sort of thought experiment can be applied to several other romantic scenarios. One of which is observed in Normani’s “Fair,” the reluctant popstar’s reconciliation of love and bitterness.

Even if you’ve never seen WandaVision, the Emmy Award-winning series from Disney+, you’ve likely heard some version of the shockingly wise quote from its finale, “What is grief, if not love persevering?” In a vacuum, separate from the oddity of the show’s premise about a mentally unwell witch and her imaginary family, the profundity of this quote is in the notion that grief is the version of love we get when we mourn the death of a person. Something similar could be said of heartbreak when we mourn the death of a relationship. This is what interests me most about Normani’s latest song, which is easily her most vulnerable release as a solo artist.

Soft and slow in its tempo, “Fair” tells the age-old story of watching someone move on a little too quickly after they’ve left you broken. Even as it’s written in the spirit of a love so resilient no amount of cruelty could see it undone, the song is decidedly sad. Yet, there’s some maturity to this expression of sadness, as it acknowledges that fundamental truth about love’s perseverance and what it means to be grief-stricken.

A song this thoughtful from Normani represents a departure from her previous work, which until now has either been about showmanship or sexuality. She hinted at this change weeks ago (March 2) in conversation with VIBE, describing her then-forthcoming single as “a different layer” of her artistry that fans have “never seen before.” Speaking to the growth she’s experienced as both a person and a public figure, she added, “I’m just really excited because this captures a point in my life that was really honest.”

The most notable point of contrast when comparing “Fair” to the rest of the 25-year-old’s slight solo catalog is obviously “Motivation,” her breakout single. Unequivocally, the 2019 track was a revelation and one of the most sublime pop records released that year. Aided by its equally impressive music video, which paired early-aughts visual references with the song’s generally nostalgic sound, “Motivation” seemed to signal a cultural shift that’d birth the next dominant Black female popstar.

Of course, things didn’t turn out that way. Save for a forgetful collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the Birds of Prey soundtrack in 2020, nearly two full years passed before Normani eventually followed “Motivation” with the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side.”

When I listen to “Fair” and “Wild Side” back-to-back, something tells me despite her Fifth Harmony roots, or maybe because of them, Normani is uninterested in the sort of pop identity she would have crafted had she stuck to a formula inspired by “Motivation.” Though “Wild Side” lacks the seriousness of “Fair,” what both songs share is the sultry sensibilities of a former teen star now interested in making music for adults. Not only is this a notable creative decision, but its boldness is underscored by its commercial implications.

Although Normani has scored four platinum singles since the disbandment of Fifth Harmony, her path as a solo star hasn’t been exactly linear. “Fair” marks what feels like her third or fourth attempt at generating interest for a debut album that’s still yet to be announced. Despite her dedicated base of former Fifth Harmony stans, armchair A&Rs have raised eyebrows about her viability as a successful solo artist. While I don’t necessarily disagree with these part-time industry experts, as a stop-and-start career is usually a symptom of an artist lacking direction, “Fair” makes my job as a full-time love song enthusiast incredibly easy.

I prefer this Normani, reflective and emotionally astute, over any other version I’ve heard in the past. I couldn’t imagine breaking down the lyrics of her other post-2019 releases. Whereas “Motivation” felt like a continuation of her teenybop origins and her collaborations with Meg and Cardi seemed to be awkward overcorrections, the lyrics of “Fair” contain an emotional depth perfectly suited for 20-somethings learning to forgive themselves for loving people they shouldn’t.

200 days and countin’, I know

You’re my favorite still

When I say “I won’t,” tell myself I don’t

But I always will feel the way I feel

You have time to heal, I got time to kill Play in my mind like I rehearsed it

I know I should repurpose

Ain’t no faking hurt like this, no

You carry her and all I carry are burdens

Time for me ain’t workin’

I know heartbreak ain’t perfect but

Despite “Fair” being written about heartbreak, its first verse is what convinced me there’s a love song at its core, aching to be unearthed from the gravesite of a dead romance. The verse also provides important context for its narrative.

Six months have passed since Normani and the song’s subject have called it quits, yet no matter how much sense her inner monologue may offer, her affection for this man defies logic. The final line of the verse smartly depicts how many hours, days, and weeks one could spend ruminating on an ex-lover who folded without warning: “You have time to heal, I got time to kill.” Her rumination continues in the pre-chorus as she recounts rehearsed confrontations amid the burden she’s forced to bear alone.

Maybe if we could trade places

So you’d feel betrayed

And I could feel shameless

I carry all of the weight

And you get all of the gains

I can’t take all the ways that she might touch you ‘Cause it plays in my mind like I rehearsed it

I know I should repurpose

Ain’t no faking hurt like this, no

You carry her and all I carry are burdens

Time for me ain’t workin’

I know heartbreak ain’t perfect but

The track’s second verse is its most bitter, as Normani’s unrelenting love eventually turns to scorn. But, still, whatever cynicism these lyrics contain is masked by undeterred resolve.

Throughout the verse, she dreams of she and her ex trading places, imagines him being the one who feels betrayed, and envisions herself as the shameless heartbreaker instead—inherent in this fantasized version of the story being told is the reality that Normani, or at least the protagonist she’s playing in this song, doesn’t have it in her to be so cold. Later, the pre-chorus reappears, leading to the main chorus, which features the song’s most resonant writing.

Is it fair that you moved on?

‘Cause I swear that I haven’t

Is it right that you’ve grown

And I’m still stuck in habits?

‘Cause I’m finding it strange

That you’re better than average

Hearts didn’t break down the middle

Tell me how did that happen?

I’m aware of how far it appears I’m reaching to classify “Fair” as a love song. As I write this an hour after my lecture has ended, that reach is something I’ve discussed with one of my students in the media studies class I teach at CUNY City College. I’m of the opinion that any song declaring love for another person is a love song, even if that love is maintained through heartbreak, as Normani sings, “Is it fair that you moved on? ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t.”

My student, a Normani fanatic since they were both teenagers, disagrees. To her, what makes a love song is its purity; she’s a stickler for the ease and happiness love is supposed to offer and thinks that ought to be reflected in the works we consider love songs. But part of what makes love worth pursuing and life worth living is the fragility of both—that also ought to be reflected in such works.

I don’t think there’s a single lyric in Normani’s solo catalog as steeped in romantic realism as “Hearts didn’t break down the middle/ Tell me how did that happen?” As she continues to walk her non-linear path as a solo artist, I hope she and her collaborators never lose sight of their non-linear take on love.