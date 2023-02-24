A$AP Rocky Teams Up With Gucci For New Guilty Fragrance Campaign

Certified “Fashion Killa” A$AP Rocky has been enlisted by high-end luxury brand Gucci for their next Guilty beauty campaign.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Gucci announced that the Harlemite will be a new face on the campaign along with Elliot Page and Julia Garner, via Instagram. In the new launch, photographed by Glen Luchford, Rocky dons a flower-brooched shirt, black blazer and his signature cornrows.

“Grammy Award-nominated musician A$AP Rocky is one of the faces of the new Gucci Guilty campaign launching March 1. #GucciGuilty #GucciBeauty #ASAPRocky,” the brand captioned a photo of Rocky posing for the campaign

The 34-year-old representing “Gucci Guilty” will be his second time working with the luxurious brand. In 2020, the father-of-one and Gucci launched the Life of a Rock Star campaign. Celebrities including Tyler, the Creator and Iggy Pop served as faces of the men’s line.

A$AP also tapped into his entrepreneurial side last year when he announced the launch of his own whisky brand Mercer + Prince. In partnership with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo, the spirit got its name from the infamous intersection in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The drink has an aroma of vanilla, caramel, and baked apple.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” Lord Pretty Flacko excitedly said in a statement. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

“He was kind of nervous to show me what he had in mind because it was so obscure, so different,” James Morrissey, Founder & CEO of Global Brand Equities, spoke of seeing Rocky’s first sketch of the packaging for Mercer + Prince. “The product almost looks like an elevated art piece. It’s designed to elevate your bar cart.”

Courtesy of publicist

Speaking to how Rocky furthered his knowledge of whisky, he added, “We set out on a mission where we tasted a range of different liquids. We had Rocky taste between 40 and 50 different liquids from all different categories, all within the whiskey category, but from different origins and countries. The primary objective of those blind tastings was to land on his favorite taste profile. We put our trust in him as a tastemaker.”

Mercer + Prince is currently available exclusively online for $29.99 and is expected to be available at retail locations later this year.