Beyoncé Surprises Fans With New Parfum, Now Available For Pre-Order

Beyoncé is returning to the beauty world with the surprise release of her new eau de parfum.

Currently retailing for $160, exclusively on her website, the 1.7 fl. oz bottle is only available in the United States and Canada and will begin shipping this November. Though it appears the initial wave of pre-orders is sold out, fans can sign up for restock notifications.

For those curious about how it’s going to smell, the fragrance notes are as follows: Top notes are clementine and golden honey while the heart of the fragrance is rose absolute and jasmine sambac, which rest on a base of nambian myrrh and golden amber.

The parfum was created in France, is “encased in art,” and of course, was crafted and designed by Bey herself. Those interested in purchasing will also receive a “special gift” while quantities last.

It’s also worth noting that the pre-order may be cancelled at any time, prior to shipping, and customers will receive a full refund.

Fans are torn about the surprise drop, considering many are still gathering their coins to purchase last-minute tickets to the Renaissance World Tour. One user tweeted, “Okay girl wait a minute im tryna figure out if I’m going to another show in another city… now this??? just take my coins.”

Over time, the Renaissance Queen has released 14 perfumes from 2010 until 2017, with the Heat collection featuring Shimmering Heat, Midnight Heat, Heat Seduction, Heat Wild Orchid, Heat Kissed, and the Mrs. Carter World Tour Limited Edition Heat being her most prominent. Her catalog of scents also include the Pulse and Rise collections.