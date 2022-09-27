Blac Chyna Debuts New Look As A “Confident Bald Woman”

Blac Chyna has switched up her look once again, sporting a clean, shaved head this time around.

In an Instagram video shared on Monday (Sept. 26), the mother of two wore a brown, fitted dress and captioned the debut of her new look with the Larry David quote, “Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman—there’s your diamond in the rough.”

Audio from the clip is a bit more direct.

“Bald headed h**s got good p***y […] When it’s not all this hair and you bald, you can really see a woman shape. That’s the thing and you can see who’s really pretty. Everybody can’t pull off being bald-headed.”

The 34-year-old is currently starring in the new BET+ show, The Black Hamptons. Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Carl Weber, the series follows the fictional Brittons and the Johnsons, two of the most powerful families in the Black Hamptons, as tensions rise and the stark differences between old money and new money are vividly illustrated.

The limited series also stars Lamman Rucker, Elise Neal, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jennifer Freeman, Brian J. White, and more. Watch the trailer below.