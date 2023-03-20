Angela “Blac Chyna” White Steps Out For First Appearance Since Dissolving Face Fillers

Blac Chyna, reintroduced as her birth-name Angela White, has stepped out for her first public appearance since revealing that she’s undergone reduction surgeries for her breast implants and buttock injections, as well as face fillers.

The 34-year-old businesswoman and reality star appeared at the unveiling event of her and Alexis Skyy’s new 2023 Elléments Magazine influencers cover.

Angela showed off her fresh face as she wore a jeweled Canadian tuxedo (all denim), with a natural makeup look and up-do hairstyle.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 17: Blac Chyna attends the Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna Cover Reveal on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Last week, the Rob & Chyna star posted a carousel of videos on Instagram chronicling her journey back to great health. In the videos, she detailed having her “butt shots” taken out, her breasts reduced and her face fillers dissolved.

“I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey,” she captioned the video. “I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. ~ Angela White”

“I’m just tired of the look. It’s just not flattering,” she said about her face to one of her doctors. “It’s just not what I look like. It totally changed my face and I’m just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna [is] Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that.”

Elsewhere, she explained that she’s never had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), but instead silicone shots. “One of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level, is taking some of these “a** shots out,” she predicted.

“I got it when I was 19 years old, but now I’m moving here in life, so I want this sh*t out of my a*** so I can grow,” she added. Chyna then warned women not to get silicone shots because you can, “get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

As much of social media expressed their admiration for Chyna taking the steps in the right direction to better her health, unfortunately, her mother Tokyo Toni felt opposite.

In a video reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, Toni down-played Chyna’s decision and called supporters “clowns” for being proud of her daughter.

“Blac Chyna, that’s so sweet. You’re taking your butt shots out your face. Bi**h. What? Really?” her mother said, mocking supporters. “’Oh, we’re so proud of you to do that.’ Y’all some clowns.”

The strained relationship between the mother-of-two and Toni has been documented publicly, especially on Chyna’s ZEUS network show The Real Blac Chyna. There were moments when the pair would curse each other out, call each other derogatory names, and inch towards physical altercations.

Speaking of their rigid relationship, the entertainer revealed that she has her mother blocked from her socials while visiting the Jason Lee show recently.

“Only thing I can do as a daughter is honestly just love her cause she’s still my mom at the very end of the day,” she said. “And I still love her to now, even sitting right here now. And I don’t take things so much to the heart because you just never know what the next person is going through.”

Check out Angela “Blac Chyna” White’s new look above and a clip with her and Tokyo Toni below.