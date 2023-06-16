Cardi B Shrieks In Pain While Receiving Full-Body Laser Hair Removal

Cardi B’s recent experience with full-body laser hair removal was a painful, yet hilarious one.

The Bronx rhymer, 30, shared footage from her session at Rich Bich Clinic Medical Spa in New York City to her Instagram Stories Thursday as she nervously waited for the process to begin.

“It’s that time again you f**kers,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist said in the clip. “I’m so scared.”

The “Put It On The Floor Again” rapper went on, “It’s time to laser my whole body because baby, I told y’all, I’m a hairy bi**h, but I keep it under control…We trying to keep that booty hole brown only, you know what I’m saying? Sometimes it can get a little dark up close.”

“Alright, I’m ready,” she then tells the clinician, who begins the process, leading Cardi to release several shrieks of pain mixed with a bit of laughter.

The Trini-Dominican artist was also sure to shout out Rich Bich, saying the spa is especially good for people of color. As a regular client, Cardi also took to Instagram from the clinic last year to discuss her decision to undergo the treatment.

“I know a lot of ya’ll don’t f**king like me, but let me tell you something…A lot of y’all be getting … razor bumps, ingrown hair, we get a little dark down there … and y’all be putting turmeric [on it]. Y’all be putting lemons and sh*t. Bi**h, you’re not making a tea with your pu**y…you need to laser.”