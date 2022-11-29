Doja Cat Feels “Beautiful, Fresh, And Sexy” With New Bald Look

Rebellious, enigmatic and quirky artist Doja Cat could teach the world a thing or two about being authentically yourself.

In the winter cover issue of Dazed magazine, the Planet Her impresario opened up about embracing her newly shaved head that she’s been sporting since August. The unanticipated change of appearance took many by surprise, but the “Say So” artist doesn’t need anyone else’s opinions to validate how she feels about her self.

“I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” she told the publication. “I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; (it) showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.”

Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Speaking of taking more control over her life — including her style choices and more — she said, “Recently, I’ve been feeling like I am more in control, but I think that I have always been in control. I can be very permissive when I work with people. I’ll let them put a lampshade on my head, and I won’t say anything. I’ll do it because I like to explore, but sometimes I’ll look back at it and ask, ‘Why the f**k did I do that?’”

Later on in the issue she added, “Now to me, beauty is going against it. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own. For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the f**k did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”

Three months ago, Doja shocked her 24.1 million fans as she shaved her eyebrows on Instagram Live after revealing her bald head. According to the Calif. native, going hairless was something she’s always wanted to do.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she expressed at the time. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Take a look at Doja Cat’s August Instagram Live below and give her Dazed cover issue a read here.

Doja Cat explains why she decided to shave all her hair off ? https://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/y3q3TiKaio — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 5, 2022