H.E.R. Announced As New Global Ambassador For L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris named the incomparable award-winning artist, H.E.R., as their newest global ambassador on Thursday (Jan. 27).

The rising legend was also named “Gen Z’s Voice for Worth” for using her music to “share her truth in overcoming self-doubt and standing against injustice.” The 24-year-old will first appear in the new Elvive Dream Lengths Curls launching in February.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” H.E.R. shared in a statement. “So I am beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

She also took to Instagram to gush over her new partnership. “I am beyond excited and honored to join the #LOrealParisFamily as a global ambassador! Like so many women, @LorealParis is a brand I’ve known since I was a young girl, not just for their products (which I really do use!) but also for their beautiful mantra, ‘Because I’m Worth It.’ That powerful statement is just as relevant today as it was when introduced to the world 40 years ago. I can’t wait to be part of helping to shape what it means for the next generation of women to feel #worthit!!!!”

H.E.R. joins actress Aja Naomi King, model Duckie Thot, and Academy Award winner Viola Davis who are also global ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris. Check out the first look at H.E.R.’s campaign below.