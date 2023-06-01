Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Extensions Cost $150,000, According To Head Hair Stylist

Camille Friend — the Oscar-nominated hair stylist who is best known for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Us, The Help, and more — is the visionary behind Halle Bailey’s custom red locs in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

When cultivating the signature look, she started understanding why Bailey’s locs were so essential to her essence.

“I knew a wig just wasn’t going to work. Halle’s locs are down to her waist, over 24 inches. And putting her in a wig was going to look crazy,” she explained to Variety. The full transformation took 12-14 hours and cost “at least” $150,000.

i’m never shutting up about how perfect Halle Bailey was for little mermaid pic.twitter.com/7OlXyEuWjO — آوا (@gxivenchyy) May 27, 2023

Friend began experimenting with different shades of red to figure out the best hue that would prevent Bailey’s natural hair from being cut or colored. “We can change her color without changing her internal hair structure. Her structure and her hair are her,” she added.

The final look was a combination of three varying shades of red, fused with Keratin tips so it would appear as though the hair was “dancing” in water. As far as the cost is concerned, Friend revealed, “I’m not guesstimating, but we probably spent at least $150,000 because we had to redo it and take it out. You couldn’t use it and we’d have to start again. It was a process.”

The hair also evolved as Bailey’s character, Ariel, did onscreen. Friend reflected on slightly switching the hair to showcase Ariel’s vulnerability when she lost her voice and became human, adding that she still wanted the looser extensions to feel like an ocean wave. In terms of that notable hair flip, that vision was fulfilled with the help of CGI.