Iman Debuts New Fragrance, Love Memoir, In Homage To David Bowie

Supermodel Iman has revealed a new signature scent, Love Memoir, in homage to her late husband David Bowie.

“I definitely created [the fragrance] for myself in hoping to inspire people to celebrate memories,” Iman told WWD. “I’m 66, so what was really clear to me is that at the end of our days the most important thing and the most cherished thing that we hold on and will sustain us through the rest of our lives is our memories that we have shared with our loved ones. [The fragrance] was really a tribute to my love — my eternal love and devotion to my husband.”

Tom Ford Noir Extreme was Bowie’s favorite cologne and the scent is inspired by the woodsy designer fragrance. For Love Memoir, she incorporated other scents from their memorable times together.

“One of the scents that really meant a lot to me was bergamot because it reminded me of Italy,” she said. “We got married in Florence and so we used a blend of bergamot, black currant, delicate florals like rose, French vanilla and, of course, vetiver. Every note for me evokes those memories and special times we shared.”

On the fragrance’s official website, it is described as a “celebration of Iman’s memories with her true love — a story of the moments that mattered most and the journey of eternal love,” and has top fragrance notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, coconut, middle of rose, jasmin, orris, and dry down of vanilla, patchouli, and vetiver.”

Products include a fragrance, body lotion, and purse spray and range in price from $24.95 to $84.85. Love Memoir is available exclusively on HSN on Nov. 19.

“It has been a true privilege to join Iman on this personal journey as she brings to life a fragrance inspired by own love story,” said Bridget Love, general merchandise manager and vice president of beauty at QVC and HSN. “As a long-standing HSN vendor, we’re excited to share Love Memoir not only with Iman’s existing adoring customer base but with new customers who are inspired by the love and passion of her story.”