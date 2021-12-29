Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Alopecia Journey

Ahead of Jada Pinkett Smith’s 50 birthday, she and her daughter, Willow, posed together showcasing their freshly shaved heads.

It appears the actress also did it as a way of embracing her alopecia. In an Instagram video on Tuesday (Dec. 28), Smith shared, “Now at this point, I can only laugh,” as she ran her fingers along her scalp, “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.” She pointed out a prominent indent near her hairline.

She continued, “It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions, but you know mama’s gonna put some rhinestones in there and I’m just gon’ make me a little crown.” The 40-second video was captioned, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”