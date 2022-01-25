John Legend To Launch Skincare Line

John Legend is putting his face on full display with his latest business venture. In a new partnership with A-Frame Brands—a company founded in 2019 by Hill Harper and entrepreneur Ari Bloom—Legend has revealed that he has a skincare line in development.

His line will reportedly focus on “the unique needs of darker, melanin-rich skin.” The 43-year-old crooner spoke with Fortune about the importance of the skincare line which led to wider conversations regarding beauty standards, why darker-skinned people require specialized products, and the racial wealth gap.

Legend said working with A-Frame, he’s found a partner he can trust. “I love that they have a really diverse team and are concerned with making the world a better place, concerned with listening to a myriad of voices who are often marginalized and left behind, concerned about creating something that is affordable and accessible to all kinds of people, truly loves people of color and wants to provide people of color with the care that we deserve,” shared the “All Of Me” singer.

Martin Ekechukwu, the chief brand officer expressed, “The entire purpose of the business is to create products for people who need them the most and we’re defining ‘people who need them the most’ as Black, Brown, Asian, and [people with disabilities] … anyone for whom there has been nothing specifically created for you, from the ground up.”

A-Frame is the same company that helped launch Naomi Osaka’s sunscreen brand, Kinlo, and is currently developing a baby-care line, Proudly, with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.