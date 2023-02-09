JT Announced As KISS Colors & Care Brand Partner

JT has been announced as a KISS Colors & Care brand partner, introducing the beauty company’s new line.

“I’ve always been the girl who was creative with her hair and looks. I’m not afraid to try different styles and different colors that are trendsetting,” expressed the City Girl in a press statement. “I love having options that cater to my texture and creativity, so being the face of KISS Colors and Care was the perfect collaboration. Let’s Be Bold!”

As the face of the brand, the “Ex For A Reason” rapper will champion products through content creation for editorials, press, and events. She will also give her fans and followers an exclusive sneak peek of how KISS Colors & Care is essential to her day-to-day beauty routine through her social platforms.

“JT is the epitome of confidence and self-expression. Because KISS Colors and Care celebrates creativity and style versatility, we could not think of a more iconic brand partner to represent the brand and its philosophy,” expressed VP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

“We’re thrilled to have JT as our celebrity partner – she continues to be a disruptive force in the music, fashion, and beauty industries. She is bold and embraces new hair looks with confidence and authenticity, which aligns perfectly with our new styling collection.”

With the announcement, the Miami-bred musician introduces a new styling collection with products ranging from braid, loc, and twist stylers, Edge Fixer wax sticks, and varying silk bonnets.

Calvin Gayle/@calvingproductions

The deal was ushered by Whitney Harper of Harp Media and Creatives agency, whose celebrity clients include not only JT, but GloRilla, Saweetie, Yung Bleu, and Coi Leray, among others.

“I want everyone to feel represented when they look at a magazine or commercial. I want women to not feel invisible in beauty conversations, especially women of color because we are often erased despite our contributions. I want my clients to take advantage of how they move and shape society and culture…and to monetize that,” expressed Harper in a statement.

Take a look at JT for KISS Colors below.