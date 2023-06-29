Keke Palmer Gets The Scoop On VP Kamala Harris’ “Silk Press” In New Interview

“Imagine interviewing the VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES & you get to fully show up as yourself” was the resounding reaction to Keke Palmer’s delightful interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Not only did the pair get deep into one of the most serious problems women are facing in this country, but Palmer also asked Harris a few more “pressing” questions.

After doing a hilarious “We Did It, Joe” impersonation, the 29-year-old inquired about the Bay Area native’s workout routine and her silk press. In a shocking confession, Harris declared that her “silk press” isn’t exactly that, but rather she achieves the bouncy look with a boar-bristle round brush.

The two women spoke for a special edition of the entertainment mogul’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where they also discussed maternal health and women’s reproductive rights on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The KeyTV founder and new mom questioned, “…How can we be having a maternal health crisis, and then people saying, ‘Have more kids!’” To which the Howard University graduate replied, “In the top ten states that had the highest rates of maternal mortality, are the same states that have banned abortion. So, you look at it. And this is where I get quite upset about the hypocrisy because the same people who say on the issue of access to reproductive care and the right of a woman to make decisions about her own body, they’ll say, “Oh, because I care about women and children.” And you’re the same people that are so-called ‘leading’ a place that has some of the highest rates of maternal mortality. So which is it?”

Check out the best reactions to Palmer and Harris’ sit-down below. Watch the full episode above.

