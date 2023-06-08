Lil Nas X Unveils “The Next Generation Of Beauty” Campaign With YSL Beauté

In celebration of Pride month, YSL Beauté has launched two installments of the brand’s newest cosmetics campaign featuring global popstar and U.S. ambassador Lil Nas X. Inspired by his risqué and unapologetic persona, together, they present “The Nest Generation of Beauty” featuring five provocative sides of the “Old Town Road” rhymer and his evolution.

On Wednesday (June 7), YSL Beauté launched the campaign’s first two looks — synonymous with LNX — titled The Icon and The Edge. Additionally, three more releases are to come throughout the year, each baring new products from the high-end brand.

In The Icon line of products, YSL Beauté offers a glowy look, including makeup must-haves Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm, Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, and NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Bronze. The Edge offers a bolder beat that embodies his free–spirited nature, which includes YSL’s NU Halo Tint Highlighter, Touche Éclat, and Lash Clash.

Campbell Addy for YSL Beauté

“Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality,” LNX said about the partnership. “With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same.”

In 2022, the Montero artist was named Yves Saint Laurent Beauté’s U.S. ambassador due to him “challenging societal conventions, embracing fearless self-expression, and inspiring the future generation with his edgy approach to identity.” Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté’s U.S. General Manager, spoke about recruiting LNX for their new campaign, stating, “What we love about Lil Nas X is his bold approach to self-expression, using makeup as a creative outlet. The power of makeup is endless — and who better than Lil Nas X to demonstrate it?”

Campbell Addy for YSL Beauté

The campaign will offer a total of five vignettes of makeup looks throughout the year, with each chapter “highlighting the artistry of YSL makeup as a medium of transformative self-expression.” The makeup looks will showcase the technique of achieving: “juicy nude lips; glowing skin with an under-glow effect; a reverse smoky eye with shimmering highlighter; daring electric lashes; and cool couture smokey eyes” through Lil Nas X as a muse.

Legendary photographer Campbell Addy, who shot the YSL Beauté images of the 24-year-old, described the experience as “beautiful.” He added that as a queer creative himself, working with Lil Nas X “introduced me to so much, including a new music taste.” Addy also noted that the rapper/popstar, “has a great head on his shoulders and is incredibly dedicated to his craft,” as he is “all about what [LNX] stands for in terms of fluidity, power and strength.”

Campbell Addy for YSL Beauté

“We’ve seen an elevated, sleek side to him that’s never been seen before, mixed with the unapologetic, edgy attitude that we all know and love. It was incredible to be a part of pushing this look,” he ended.

In addition to the newest YSL Beauté campaign, Lil Nas X will also release a teaser set to his own music that represents the “different eras and moments of his life that have shaped the multi–faceted identities he shows us today.” The story that he will tell through the campaign’s musical soundtrack is “deeply personal” and “inspiring to others to break with convention and audaciously reveal the many sides of who they are.”

Fans can purchase the mentioned beauty products from both The Icon and The Edge makeup looks here.