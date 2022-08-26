Lil Nas X Named YSL’s New Beauté Ambassador

Lil Nas X poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Nas X and YSL Beauté have joined forces making the young multi-hyphenate the brand’s North American ambassador. According to an official press release, the partnership will be centered on “fearless, boundary-pushing artistry to remold beauty as it is understood today.”

As the new YSL Beauté U.S. Ambassador, Nas X will appear across digital platforms supporting the YSL Beauté Makeup’s “latest innovations” and the brand’s bestselling cologne, Y.

The entertainer spoke about his latest campaign and YSL’s willingness to welcome his unapologetic self.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté – they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” said Lil Nas X. “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté U.S. General Manager, expressed the brand’s desire to partner with the Grammy-Award winner and their intentions.

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold,” Laetitia Raoust said. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Nas X’s new YSL campaign will be built on the foundation of YSL Beauté’s newest makeup, Rogue Pur Couture: The Bold, which is available now for $38 at select retailers. The campaign also features an unreleased song titled “My Little Baby.”

As the YSL Beauté Ambassador, Lil Nas X joins the reigns of YSL brand champions “who celebrate individuality and modernity,” in the likes of Troye Sivan, Barbie Ferreira, and Indya Moore.